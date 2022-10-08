WATCH: This Botched Fake FG in Buffalo-Bowling Green Game Is as Embarrassing as It Gets

Bowling Green, down 17-0 in the first quarter, decided to employ a fake field goal to overcome their early deficit. Not a bad plan, right? However, their execution left much to be desired.

Bowling Green lined up for a very short field goal near the goal line against the Buffalo Bulls. They instead attempted a botched fake and the attempt backfired in a huge way.

You can watch this hilarious clip below.

“MACtion,” PFF College’s account wrote in the caption to their video.

Luckily for the Falcons, Buffalo was called for an illegal block in the back during their return. So, the touchdown was negated. However, Buffalo retained possession of the ball after the fumble.

This is one of the worst fake field goal attempts we’ve probably ever seen, and many fans agreed. Tons of fans reacted to the hilarious play on Twitter.

“LOL!!” one fan wrote.

Another person took the opportunity to bash Bowling Green’s performance all season. “This is the same team that got beaten by an FCS team.”

Another person wanted to see what former punter/kickoff specialist and current analyst Pat McAfee had to say about the play. “@PatMcAfeeShow For the Brand! Haha,” they wrote.

“What…was…that!?!” another fan asked. “Im trying so hard not to laugh but the FLOP is killing me.”

However, Bowling Green started to turn things around in the second quarter—kind of. After allowing Buffalo to go down the field for fifteen plays, the defense held strong for three plays and turned the ball over to the Falcons’ offense.

Fans React to Bowling Green’s Hilarious Botched Fake Field Goal

One fan questioned why the kicker didn’t try to throw the ball forward on the play.

“Why in the hell wouldn’t you make that a forward pass so it’d be incomplete?” they asked.

Another user responded, saying that they thought that was the original plan until things went awry. “I think it was supposed to be a double pass cause the second dude was wide open,” they wrote.

Some fans had other theories as to what happened to the Bowling Green kicker on the play.

“The turf monster got him,” one fan joked, adding the laughing emoji.

“His nerves got him,” another argued.

The Falcons’ botched fake field goal attempt mirrors how their day has gone against the Buffalo Bulls. The visting team currently leads 38-7 with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter. It’s safe to say the Bulls will advance to 3-3 while the Falcons will drop to 2-4.

Scot Loeffler is the current head coach of Bowling Green. He’s currently in his fourth season, and his results haven’t been all too productive. Loeffler’s current record with the team stands at 9-25.

