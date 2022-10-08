ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WATCH: This Botched Fake FG in Buffalo-Bowling Green Game Is as Embarrassing as It Gets

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZLHXe_0iRXwAoT00

Bowling Green, down 17-0 in the first quarter, decided to employ a fake field goal to overcome their early deficit. Not a bad plan, right? However, their execution left much to be desired.

Bowling Green lined up for a very short field goal near the goal line against the Buffalo Bulls. They instead attempted a botched fake and the attempt backfired in a huge way.

You can watch this hilarious clip below.

“MACtion,” PFF College’s account wrote in the caption to their video.

Luckily for the Falcons, Buffalo was called for an illegal block in the back during their return. So, the touchdown was negated. However, Buffalo retained possession of the ball after the fumble.

This is one of the worst fake field goal attempts we’ve probably ever seen, and many fans agreed. Tons of fans reacted to the hilarious play on Twitter.

“LOL!!” one fan wrote.

Another person took the opportunity to bash Bowling Green’s performance all season. “This is the same team that got beaten by an FCS team.”

Another person wanted to see what former punter/kickoff specialist and current analyst Pat McAfee had to say about the play. “@PatMcAfeeShow For the Brand! Haha,” they wrote.

“What…was…that!?!” another fan asked. “Im trying so hard not to laugh but the FLOP is killing me.”

However, Bowling Green started to turn things around in the second quarter—kind of. After allowing Buffalo to go down the field for fifteen plays, the defense held strong for three plays and turned the ball over to the Falcons’ offense.

Fans React to Bowling Green’s Hilarious Botched Fake Field Goal

One fan questioned why the kicker didn’t try to throw the ball forward on the play.

“Why in the hell wouldn’t you make that a forward pass so it’d be incomplete?” they asked.

Another user responded, saying that they thought that was the original plan until things went awry. “I think it was supposed to be a double pass cause the second dude was wide open,” they wrote.

Some fans had other theories as to what happened to the Bowling Green kicker on the play.

“The turf monster got him,” one fan joked, adding the laughing emoji.

“His nerves got him,” another argued.

The Falcons’ botched fake field goal attempt mirrors how their day has gone against the Buffalo Bulls. The visting team currently leads 38-7 with less than five minutes in the fourth quarter. It’s safe to say the Bulls will advance to 3-3 while the Falcons will drop to 2-4.

Scot Loeffler is the current head coach of Bowling Green. He’s currently in his fourth season, and his results haven’t been all too productive. Loeffler’s current record with the team stands at 9-25.

The post WATCH: This Botched Fake FG in Buffalo-Bowling Green Game Is as Embarrassing as It Gets appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Johnny Manziel Joins College Football Fans in Roasting Texas A&M’s Final Play Call Against Alabama

Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, along with college football fans everywhere, jumped on that final play by Texas A&M against top-ranked Alabama. With three seconds on the clock, Texas A&M had one throw into the end zone to knock off No. 1 Alabama. Aggie quarterback Haynes King threw incomplete for receiver Evan Stewart. The Aggie wideout had to come back for the ball. Even if he caught the ball, there was a good chance the Bama defense would’ve stopped him short.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buffalo, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Buffalo, NY
Football
Bowling Green, OH
Football
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Outsider.com

Michael Landon’s Daughter Reveals Son Was ‘Left to Die’ After Being Struck by Bus

The daughter of Michael Landon revealed Tuesday that her adult son was left to die on the side of the road after being hit by a bus. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Shawna Landon said the driver of a Los Angeles Metro bus didn’t even realize he’d hit her son. Records show that Dylan Lupia was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident early in the evening of Aug. 17, in Ranchos Palos Verdes. Lupia, who was 24, had been walking in a bike lane. Landon told the Daily Mail:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scot Loeffler
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed

Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Fake Field Goal#American Football#The Buffalo Bulls#Pff College#Fcs
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence

The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy