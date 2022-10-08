Nintendo Switch Unboxing

Related
Two 'One-Of-A-Kind' Lost Nintendo Games Just Surfaced On eBay
Two unreleased Nintendo games have appeared on eBay and they are likely one-of-kind items. Shared on Twitter by Frank Cifaldi, co-director and founder of the Video Game History Foundation, there are two games that were never released for the NES and had never been digitized, making them incredibly rare finds. While there are plenty of rare games from Nintendo's past, these unique items are special since there are likely no other copies of these games. Video game fans love seeing unreleased games, like footage of a canceled "Half-Life" game, and the Video Game History Foundation wants to digitize these items so people can experience them for the first time.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
CNET
Skyward Sword, Pokemon Snap, More Nintendo Switch Games Drop to $40 for Prime Day Sale
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Nintendo makes some of the best games for its Nintendo Switch, but the company doesn't put its games on sale often. Amazon's second Prime Day-like event gives Switch owners a chance to save some money for a limited time.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $100 off Far Cry 6 Gold, a 78 Buck Splatoon Controller, and PS5 + Horizon Consoles in Stock!
Welcome to another wonderful week of jaw-dropping, wallet-smashing bargains. Along with the headliner deals above, I'm still tracking Fallout anniversary/SEGA Mega Mix sale treats from last week. Lastly, the Microsoft and PlayStation stores both have some impressive discounts on yesteryear greats. I've handpicked a bunch that I'd totally buy (if I didn't own them already).
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day, Ending Tonight
Apple AirPods, KitchenAid mini stand mixers, Vitamix blenders and more beloved products at unbeatable prices.
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
Last Chance: Amazon Prime Early Access Splurges Worth Every Penny
Now's the time to save on big-ticket items.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game
PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
CNET
Select Nintendo Switch Games Drop to $40 for Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Nintendo makes some of the best games, but the company doesn't put its games on sale often. Amazon's second Prime Day-like event gives Nintendo Switch owners a chance to save some money for a limited time.
The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30 Are Going Fast
These under-$30 deals — including highly-rated portable speakers, beauty essentials and wireless earbuds at major discounts — make for great holiday stocking stuffers.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
ComicBook
Splatoon 3 is Already a Massive Sales Success
Splatoon 3 has only been available for a few weeks now, but the game is already a huge hit on Nintendo Switch. According to reporting from Famitsu (via GamesIndustry.biz), the game sold 2.7 million physical copies in Japan during the month of September. Since a grand total of 3.9 million physical games were sold in the region that month, that means Splatoon 3 accounted for a stunning 69% of that overall figure during that period!
ComicBook
Take-Two CEO Endorses Xbox Activision Purchase
Xbox's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard has yet to get final approval, and there are a lot of strong opinions about it throughout the video game industry. In a new interview with Yahoo, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke in favor of the deal. Zelnick told the outlet that he believes that the acquisition won't have a negative impact on Take-Two, or on competition throughout the video game industry. The crux of Zelnick's argument is that good games will continue to draw in audiences regardless of what Microsoft does.
happygamer.com
The October 18 Steam Release Of Crash Bandicoot 4 Has Been Confirmed
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for personal computers through Steam. We have been aware of this for some time. Still, we did not know the specific date that it would be released on Steam, the digital distribution platform owned and operated by Valve, till a few days ago, when YouTuber Candian Guy Eh got a pizza with a receipt that stated: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is approaching To Steam October 18.
Microsoft says UK influenced by Sony in probing Activision Blizzard deal
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) said Britain's competition regulator had relied on objections from its rival Sony (6758.T) in referring its $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal to an in-depth inquiry, in particular "misplaced" concerns about 'Call of Duty'.
With The Latest Patch For Spider-Man Remastered, Players May Now Link Their PC And PSN Accounts
The data mines were accurate. The most recent patch, which enables players to link their Steam and PSN accounts while playing the game, contains code confirming a previous suggestion that Spider-Man Remastered may receive PSN integration at some point in the future. Players can now link their Steam and PlayStation...
Twitch Streamers Suffer Frightening Injuries During Falls At TwitchCon
“Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now,” Adriana Chechik, a popular streamer, tweeted.
techeblog.com
When Super Mario Bros. Meets TMNT, You Get Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers
While we wait for Nintendo’s new Super Mario Bros. movie starring Chris Pratt, you can keep busy by playing Teenage Super Ninja Plumbers, one of the most unusual video game mashups that you’ll ever see. It was created by developer ‘NesDraug’, and in this game, the sewers of The Mushroom Kingdom have been infested by Teenage Mutant Ninja turtles, and it’s up to the famous plumbers to save the day.
