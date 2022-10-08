Nintendo Switch Unboxing

Two unreleased Nintendo games have appeared on eBay and they are likely one-of-kind items. Shared on Twitter by Frank Cifaldi, co-director and founder of the Video Game History Foundation, there are two games that were never released for the NES and had never been digitized, making them incredibly rare finds. While there are plenty of rare games from Nintendo's past, these unique items are special since there are likely no other copies of these games. Video game fans love seeing unreleased games, like footage of a canceled "Half-Life" game, and the Video Game History Foundation wants to digitize these items so people can experience them for the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO