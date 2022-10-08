ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Police: Albany man found with drugs after chase, crash

An Albany man is facing gun and drug charges, after a police chase that ended with a crash. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Miller, 31, crashed his car in an attempt to run from deputies who were trying to pull him over. Albany County sheriff’s deputies say they...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges

An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
WNYT

Traffic sting leads to drug bust in Albany

The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is working to crackdown on stolen cars, fake license plates and fake inspection stickers. In all, six people were arrested for a number of reasons. That includes Mark Castiglione. The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man was driving with a suspended driver’s license....
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on drug charges

CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
WNYT

Opening statements start Wednesday in Albany attempted murder trial

Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal...
WNYT

Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest

An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
WNYT

Sheriff: Man who drove without license had ID suspended 28 times

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is sharing his frustration after a man from East Greenbush was arrested, accused of driving without a license at least 28 times. Sheriff’s deputies pulled the man over Sunday in Pine Hills and found his non-driver identification card had been suspended dozens of times.
WNYT

Trio accused of stealing marijuana plants from Whitehall farm

Three men are accused of stealing marijuana plants from a Whitehall farm. Stephen Clark Sr., Tyler Clark and Carl Carpenter are all charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of cannabis. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the men stole the cannabis plants from Adirondack Hemp Farm – a licensed...
WNYT

Pittsfield man charged with robbing elderly woman

A Pittsfield man is accused of robbing an elderly woman. Police tell NewsChannel 13 Felix Rios forcibly stole the woman’s purse while she was walking on North Street. Police tracked him down and arrested him within an hour of the robbery. He’s charged with unarmed robbery on a person...
WNYT

Hudson stabbing blamed on fight over TV remote

A man in Hudson is accused of stabbing his landlord. Investigators say they were fighting about a TV remote. Police were called to a home on Columbia Street Monday evening. Randy Shook, 50, was living there. Police say he stabbed the landlord, who is 66 years old, in the arm.
HUDSON, NY

