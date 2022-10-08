Read full article on original website
Hudson man accused of felony drug possession, jailed
The Hudson City Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man Monday on felony drug possession charges.
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
Police: Albany man found with drugs after chase, crash
An Albany man is facing gun and drug charges, after a police chase that ended with a crash. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Miller, 31, crashed his car in an attempt to run from deputies who were trying to pull him over. Albany County sheriff’s deputies say they...
Loudonville man pleads guilty to cocaine conspiracy
A Loudonville man could face up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a cocaine distribution conspiracy in federal court on Wednesday.
Albany man pleads not guilty in homicide case
An Albany man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a September shooting homicide. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Brian Moses, 20, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Jury selection slated for February shooting suspect
Jury selection in the trial of Eugene Royal, 30, is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Ackerman in Albany County Court.
Albany Man Accused of Attacking Woman Arrested on Several Charges
An Albany man who is accused of attacking a woman inside of her apartment has been arrested on several charges. According to police, 35-year-old William Crawford entered the victim's residence on Dana Avenue late Friday night, assaulted her and threatened her with a handgun. The woman went to the hospital for treatment of a fractured foot and other wounds. When Crawford was taken into custody Sunday, officers say he had a gun and also cocaine in his pants pockets. He was arraigned Monday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
SP arrest two after North Greenbush crash
On October 9, State Police arrested two individuals following a car crash in North Greenbush. Police reported the driver showed signs of impairment and drugs were found in the car.
Traffic sting leads to drug bust in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff’s Department is working to crackdown on stolen cars, fake license plates and fake inspection stickers. In all, six people were arrested for a number of reasons. That includes Mark Castiglione. The sheriff’s department says the 30-year-old man was driving with a suspended driver’s license....
Two arrested in Schenectady over narcotics and gun possession
According to U.S. Marshals, two people from Schenectady were arrested narcotics trafficking and gun possession.
Opening statements start Wednesday in Albany attempted murder trial
Opening statements will begin Wednesday in the case against Eugene Royal. The 30-year-old man from Albany is accused of shooting a man in the face this past February on Albany Street. The victim was able to walk himself to a nearby hospital and has since recovered from his injuries. Royal...
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
Traffic stop ends in arrest for East Greenbush man
An East Greenbush man was arrested on Sunday after a traffic stop. According to the police that pulled over Jedidiah Foote, 27, his New York State non-driver ID card was suspended 28 times.
Sheriff: Man who drove without license had ID suspended 28 times
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is sharing his frustration after a man from East Greenbush was arrested, accused of driving without a license at least 28 times. Sheriff’s deputies pulled the man over Sunday in Pine Hills and found his non-driver identification card had been suspended dozens of times.
Trio accused of stealing marijuana plants from Whitehall farm
Three men are accused of stealing marijuana plants from a Whitehall farm. Stephen Clark Sr., Tyler Clark and Carl Carpenter are all charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of cannabis. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the men stole the cannabis plants from Adirondack Hemp Farm – a licensed...
Pittsfield man charged with robbing elderly woman
A Pittsfield man is accused of robbing an elderly woman. Police tell NewsChannel 13 Felix Rios forcibly stole the woman’s purse while she was walking on North Street. Police tracked him down and arrested him within an hour of the robbery. He’s charged with unarmed robbery on a person...
