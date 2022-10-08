ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Man Found Guilty, Given Probation Following Olympic National Park Incident

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXwC1_0iRXw3id00

A man from Washington state was found guilty of assaulting a woman at Olympic National Park. The park had to be evacuated because he was armed.

The man, 42-year-old Caleb Chapman, was high on methamphetamine when he went to a stranger’s home armed. He shared a letter with the person, detailing his concerns politically and sharing that he believed a revolution would take place at Olympic Peninsula.

Chapman then drove to Olympic State Park with his girlfriend, cutting down a tree in the process to block roadways. He had told the stranger that she was going to die in the revolution, and when she called 911, he threw a can of soup at her, which cut up her leg.

The man was then accused of slamming her head into the car seat before taking off into the woods with nine guns and a ton of ammo. Officials had to evacuate visitors from the park and close down a portion of it entirely. Chapman was found by a drone a few days later, which he shot at, but eventually, he surrendered.

“Mr. Chapman’s conduct put many people at risk and spread fear in the community. When he disabled the communications system for the eastern section of the park, he disrupted the ability of park staff to call for help,” U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said to the Associated Press. “He has spent time since his arrest working to be drug free. We wish him success in that effort.”

U.S. District Judge Robert J. Bryan shared that Chapman has received three years of probation. He also stated that if he does not follow the terms of the probation, he faces prison time. Chapman had spent three months in federal detention at the time of his sentencing.

Olympic National Park Closes Recreational Fishing in Most Rivers and Streams

An emergency fishing closure was issued on October 6 at Olympic National Park. The park did this because the water is at a low level due to a drought. They need to protect the fish populations.

The park shared the news to its Instagram page, writing: “EMERGENCY FISHING CLOSURE. Severe drought conditions have reduced river flows dramatically, and to protect fish populations, an emergency closure of recreational fishing is going into effect on most rivers and streams in Olympic National Park. Learn more at the link in our bio.”

They shared more information in a press release.

“This year’s severe drought conditions have reduced river flows to at or near historic low levels. This emergency closure is designed to protect fish in areas where severe conditions have reduced river flows to historical low levels,” they explained in the release. “Low water conditions may impede upstream spawning migrations and also increase the vulnerability of salmonids to angling as fish concentrate in smaller and smaller pools. The broad application of this closure is necessary to address angling pressure during these extreme low-flow conditions to better protect Pacific salmon, steelhead trout, and federally threatened bull trout in the park’s rivers and creeks. This closure is consistent with our cooperative managers.”

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
Outsider.com

Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
truecrimedaily

Seattle man arrested after mutilated human remains found near the University of Washington

SEATTLE (TCD) -- A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested after the remains of a 56-year-old missing woman were allegedly discovered near the University of Washington. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, on Monday, June 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to an area near the University of Washington by Ravenna Avenue NE and NE 45th Street. At the scene, authorities reportedly located human remains.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brown
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic National Park#Recreational Fishing#Sentencing#Steelhead Trout#The Associated Press
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

LOOK: Waterfalls Pop Up at Death Valley National Park in Wild Viral Clip

California is one of the U.S. states that have been most heavily affected by worsening climate change. Severe storms in the South previously resulted in dangerous mudslides and drought conditions farther north have spurred a string of ongoing wildfires. Most recently though, viral footage shows that rain amid the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has formed waterfalls in California’s Death Valley.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy