ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville, NY

Witnesses in alleged COVID vaccine fraud case put 82 NYC educators in potential legal danger

By Susan Edelman
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SMDxy_0iRXvxev00

Legal troubles have mounted for up to 82 NYC educators, including four assistant principals, accused of submitting fake vaccine cards to keep their Department of Education jobs.

Julie DeVuono, a nurse practitioner and owner of Wild Child Pediatric Center in Amityville on Long Island, revealed in an Aug. 4 email to customers that two co-defendants on charges they made $1.5M selling fake vax cards have flipped and become witnesses in the case.

“Unfortunately the time has come to prepare for battle,” DeVuono wrote in the email obtained by The Post.

The scandal stems from mandates imposed by governments and businesses for workers to receive vaccines amid the pandemic. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office charges DeVuono, along with a nurse and secretary at the clinic, doled out fake vax cards to hundreds of customers, charging adults $220 for each dose marked on the card ($440 for both) and $85 for kids. The clinic is known for offering holistic and natural remedies.

DeVuono is also accused of falsely listing clients as vaccinated in the New York State Immunization Information System, a felony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fW7nx_0iRXvxev00
More than 80 educators allegedly received their COVID-19 vaccination cards in the scheme.

“The Suffolk County prosecutor has fired the first shot across our bow,” DeVuono wrote in the email. “Based on the statements of their witnesses (the nurse and secretary arrested with me), they are moving forward with the premise that 99% of COVID vaccines given in my office were fake.”

None of the 82 educators who submitted cards they received from the practice have been charged to date. But DeVuono warned the District Attorney’s office “could use my possible conviction as evidence to pursue action against Covid vaccine recipients.”

She added: “My legal team believes we can counter it but WE NEED YOUR HELP!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1slYfa_0iRXvxev00
There was a $220 charge for each dose marked on the card in the alleged scheme.
Suffolk County DA

DeVuono is seeking to compile a list of 2,000 to 3,000 customers “who would be willing to affirm that they did in fact receive the vaccine,” and that any money paid was for “homeopathic detox pills,” the email said.

Those signing the list would not be obligated to testify, she added.

Several NYC teachers denied to The Post that they paid for fraudulent vaccine cards, insisting they paid up to $440 each for a “detox treatment” to ease any adverse reaction to the shots.

The educators are still on the payroll , but could lose their jobs or face criminal charges if implicated in the fraud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Qzom_0iRXvxev00
Several teachers said they paid for a “detox treatment,” and not phony vaccine cards
Suffolk County DA

Betsy Combier, a paralegal defending 30 teachers in the case, insisted her clients are all innocent, but added: “If someone bought a fake vaccine card, and a staffer working with Julie witnessed it, that customer could be charged.”

DeVuono and her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amityville, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Health
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Amityville, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Vaccines
Amityville, NY
Coronavirus
Amityville, NY
Vaccines
Suffolk County, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Amityville, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Daily News

After $13M settlement with feds, troubled non-profit The Door still approved by NYC comptroller, city

A city contractor that agreed to cough up nearly $13 million to settle a federal false claims lawsuit in January has registered five contracts with the city comptroller’s office, public records show. The Door, a non-profit that offers reproductive health care and other services to adolescents, had contracts worth more than $3.8 million registered with Comptroller Brad Lander’s office since ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Department Of Education#The Post
riverheadlocal

Police seek man wanted for shoplifting

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Police Department are asking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in June. Police said the suspect stole merchandise valued at approximately $500 from Lowes, located at 1461 Old Country Road, on...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily News

NYC school employee, 19, dies after being shot leaving work in Brooklyn; ‘It’s just too much right now’ says his distraught mom(EXCLUSIVE)

A 19-year-old shot in the head as he left his new paraprofessional job in a Brooklyn city school died of his injuries Wednesday as police arrested his alleged killer. Ethan Holder fought for his life at Brookdale University Hospital after he was shot in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon as he left his job at Public School 203, also known as The Floyd Bennett School, his distraught mother told ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
longisland.com

Man Who Robbed Commack Teachers Federal Credit Union in Custody, Suffolk Cops Say

Suffolk County Police today arrested a man for robbing a Commack bank on October 8, 2022. On the date in question, a man entered Teachers Federal Credit Union, located at 10 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, at approximately 11:30 a.m. and a handed a teller a note demanding cash. The teller complied and the robber fled in a gray minivan.
COMMACK, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $5.9 Million Supportive Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of Mercy Gardens, a $5.9 million supportive housing development in Central Islip, in Suffolk County. Supported with $5.2 million in state funding, this project created 19 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless individuals and families. "We are making unprecedented investments in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Police identify Long Island woman stabbed to death in home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police have released the identity of a woman killed in her North Bellmore home last week. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived they found...
BELLMORE, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy