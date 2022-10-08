ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopper blows up over supermarket self-checkout

By News.com.au
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9lD1_0iRXvu0k00

An enraged shopper’s rant after a bad experience at the supermarket checkout has gone viral on social media, with countless other Australians sharing their own frustrations.

An open letter from the shopper posted on the popular Facebook group “Meanwhile in Australia” blew up after she complained how she and several fellow customers were forced to stop at a supermarket exit to have their receipts inspected.

As per her letter, a female worker stopped every customer who had used a self-checkout machine and made them line-up to have their receipts looked at.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRRlr_0iRXvu0k00
Shoppers are beginning to get upset by the lack of human cashiers at supermarkets.

“I didn’t choose to participate in that nonsense, so I just skipped the exit line and left,” her letter said.

“I heard her saying ‘Ma’am’ as I kept walking and raised the receipt above my head, leaving the store,” she continued.

The viral post resulted in people from all around the country supporting the woman with their own stories related to self-checkout services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hwGXI_0iRXvu0k00
Social media blew up over the self-checkout debacle, calling for more human cashiers in stores.
Shutterstock / frantic00

They also questioned the ever-emerging policy of major stores expecting customers to process their own items at the check-out.

Photos from a Kmart store went viral on Facebook on Thursday, showing a worker forcing several customers to stop on their way out as he checked their receipts.

In her viral ranting post, the angry shopper questioned the lack of human cashiers in stores across Australia.

“Dear Kmart, Coles, Woolworths etc and all other stores that have self-checkout . You are almost exclusively self-checkout now,” the post said.

“You can either trust me to do self-checkout, or you can put your cashiers back in place like it used to be.

“I’m not interested in proving that I did your job for you. You want me to be a cashier with no training, then that’s your problem, not mine.

“Don’t audit me for a position you refuse to employ any longer.”

