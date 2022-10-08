ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended

Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
