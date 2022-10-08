Read full article on original website
Related
Northern Iowa Soybean Dealer’s License Gets Suspended
Back in August, farmers in northeast Iowa found out they would need to find a new grain distributor after the distributor in Jesup lost its license. On Friday, August 19th, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship suspended B & B Farm Store’s grain dealer license. Then on August 23rd, B & B Farm Store consented to a voluntary revocation of their warehouse and grain dealer licenses.
KCRG.com
Minnesota man arrested after crashing into Decorah home
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota man was arrested and charged with an OWI after police say he crashed a vehicle into a house in Decorah on Friday night. In a news release, Decorah police said it happened at about 11:25 p.m. on Valley View Drive. Police arrested Joel Christenson....
KCRG.com
Judge pushes back trial for Iowa man accused of killing woman, placing her head on stick
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury trial has been pushed back for an Osage man accused of killing a woman he just met. 22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up...
KCRG.com
Independence police chase ends in vehicle rollover
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash following a short police chase in Independence on Saturday. The Independence Fire Department reported the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of 232nd Street and Henley Avenue. In a post on the...
Comments / 0