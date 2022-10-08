Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Murder charges for man, 3 juveniles after deadly May shooting, crash on NC 55 in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man and three male juveniles face murder charges in the deadly shooting of a motorist in May whose Jeep then crashed into cars parked at a restaurant, police said. Artavius Barrett Jr., 20, and one of the juveniles face first-degree murder and felony...
cbs17
Man killed in hit-and-run outside Raleigh middle school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who was hit and killed while crossing Six Forks Road. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Faramarz Zeinahvazi.
cbs17
16-year-old killed in targeted Erwin shooting: police
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night in Harnett County, according to Erwin police. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his lower torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim’s mother identified him as De’Shawn McNeil.
cbs17
Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found Scottie Winstead,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
cbs17
ON CAMERA: Fayetteville police search for jewelry robbery suspects who busted through pawn shop display case
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are searching for two male suspects who were seen on camera breaking a display case and stealing a “significant amount of jewelry.”. Police said the robbery took place while employees were inside Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Friday during business...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
The crash happened while a tractor-trailer was heading southeast on Hillsborough Road and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was traveling in the opposite direction, police said.
WRAL
Arrest made after man found dead in car in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police arrested a man after 48-year-old Scottie Winstead was found dead inside a car Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, where Winstead was found with a gunshot wound. Winstead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh robbers target 4th Wells Fargo in just over 3 weeks, this time at Crabtree Valley Mall
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect after they targeted a Wells Fargo branch outside the Crabtree Valley Mall. Police said just before 4 p.m., officers were called to a report of a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 4321 Glenwood Avenue.
WRAL
Search underway for 2 men police say stole 'significant amount' of jewelry from Fayetteville pawn shop
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men linked to a robbery at a pawn shop. The suspects robbed Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Oct. 7. Police said they broke through a display case and stole a 'significant amount' of jewelry while employees were in the store.
cbs17
Fayetteville police chief asking judge to release bodycam video of ‘potentially violent suspect’ who fled police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police departments frequently release information to the public, but it’s not often the department quotes itself in them. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins found herself doing both on Tuesday when addressing “a potentially violent suspect [that] fled from police,” according to her own news release.
cbs17
Life-threatening injuries for moped driver after hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
Driver standing beside I-95 after his own crash becomes a victim of hit-and-run
KENLY, N.C. — A driver was badly injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run right after crashing his own car. Around 8 p.m., the driver swerved to miss tire debris in the road on Interstate 95 southbound near Kenly. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said he lost control of his car and overturned.
cbs17
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
jocoreport.com
Hit And Run Driver Strikes Accident Victim Standing Beside Wrecked Car
KENLY – A man who had just survived rolling his car over while traveling south on I-95 was stuck by a hit-and-run driver on Old Route 22 in Kenly, Tuesday evening. The man said that he had swerved to avoid striking tire debris in the southbound lanes which caused his Honda Civic to overturn and end up on its roof between the interstate and the parallel, Old Route 22.
cbs17
Hoke Co. sheriff releases video of car break-in to help find the suspect. Do you recognize him?
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A doorbell camera captured video of a man breaking into a vehicle in a Raeford resident’s driveway. Now the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office is sharing the video in the hopes that someone who knows the suspect will identify him. The sheriff’s office said...
Comments / 6