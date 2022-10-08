ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in hit-and-run outside Raleigh middle school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who was hit and killed while crossing Six Forks Road. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Faramarz Zeinahvazi.
16-year-old killed in targeted Erwin shooting: police

ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night in Harnett County, according to Erwin police. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his lower torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim’s mother identified him as De’Shawn McNeil.
Man arrested, charged in deadly Rocky Mount daytime shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a murder in Rocky Mount, according to police. Police said they responded to reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found Scottie Winstead,...
Arrest made after man found dead in car in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police arrested a man after 48-year-old Scottie Winstead was found dead inside a car Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, where Winstead was found with a gunshot wound. Winstead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hit And Run#Marijuana#Cadillac
Life-threatening injuries for moped driver after hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man driving a moped has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a suspected hit-and-run crash in Durham, police say. The Durham Police Department said Tuesday that officers are investigating the wreck that took place before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive.
Gunfire in school bathroom triggered Cary High code red lockdown: police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. Just after 1:45 p.m., Cary police confirmed a single round was fired inside the school at 638 Walnut Street. The round was fired inside a bathroom, causing damage to one toilet, police said after investigating.
Hit And Run Driver Strikes Accident Victim Standing Beside Wrecked Car

KENLY – A man who had just survived rolling his car over while traveling south on I-95 was stuck by a hit-and-run driver on Old Route 22 in Kenly, Tuesday evening. The man said that he had swerved to avoid striking tire debris in the southbound lanes which caused his Honda Civic to overturn and end up on its roof between the interstate and the parallel, Old Route 22.
