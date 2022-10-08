ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed Tuesday night in Harnett County, according to Erwin police. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound in his lower torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim’s mother identified him as De’Shawn McNeil.

ERWIN, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO