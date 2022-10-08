Charleston PD’s Halloween Howl scheduled for Oct 20
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host family-friendly Halloween fun in October.
Similar to a truck-or-treat event, the Charleston Police Department’s Halloween Howl offers a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat.North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival
The event will feature prizes, live music, and family-friendly fun.
Decorated police cars will be on display for the community to vote on the best car.
Halloween Howl will take place on October 20 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Charleston Police Department Headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard.
