Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Jim Harbaugh Announces Decision On Mike Hart's Replacement
We all wish Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart the best as he continues to recover from the medical condition that caused him to collapse on the field against Indiana this past weekend. In the interim, however, the Wolverines need someone to take the reins as running backs coach. On...
Four-star, in-state athlete ready to visit Vols again for Alabama game
Another of Tennessee's top in-state targets is planning to travel to Knoxville this weekend to attend the Vols' showdown with rival Alabama.
thecomeback.com
Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges
It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
Slate
The Iowa Football Team Is the Best Case Against Nepotism That Humankind Has Ever Seen
College football is a window into America. In some ways, it’s an ugly view. The sport thrives on the strength of an unpaid and largely nonwhite labor force, with fans buying tickets and media companies paying billions of dollars that get funneled toward lavish practice facilities and salaries for mostly white coaches and administrators. In other senses, the sport exemplifies cool things about American community. Take the football team at the University of Iowa. The state has no major professional teams, so the Hawkeyes are the biggest game in town, something their fans will frequently remind alums of rival Iowa State. Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is packed week in and week out. The fans are loud. The civic event goes beyond the stadium’s walls when, after the first quarter, all 70,000 people in the building—and I mean all of them, usually including opposing players and coaches—turn toward the children’s hospital that overlooks the field and wave to the kids in the window. Iowa is a public school, and Iowa football belongs to Iowans. Since 2000, the team has had seven double digit–win seasons and just one losing regular season.
Michigan Football Assistant Coach Mike Hart Gives Health Update
The 36-year-old said his health is “trending in a positive direction” on Monday.
Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera takes no accountability, throws Carson Wentz under the bus
Carson Wentz has not been good in his first season as the Washington Commanders’ quarterback. Ron Rivera has proven himself
College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight
The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Mike Hart updates health status after collapse, seizure at Indiana
It was a terrifying moment in Bloomington: Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly fell backward on the sideline, slipping into a seizure. Immediately, he was surrounded by concerned staff and players, who were doing everything they could until he was stabilized enough to be carted off the field. As he was taken off, he gave a thumbs-up to those who could see in the stadium.
What Jim Harbaugh said about Michigan football with Penn State up next
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football has, thus far, faced only unranked teams. On Saturday, that’s about to change. The No. 4 Wolverines (via the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll) face off against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday, the toughest test the maize and blue will have faced yet. Last year, Michigan traveled to Happy Valley and narrowly beat the Nittany Lions on the road. Thus, PSU is certainly looking for revenge.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
Four-star point guard Dedan Thomas names his top six schools
Class of 2024 point guard Dedan Thomas has announced his top six schools. While his recruitment is still open his top six schools are Houston, UCLA, UNLV, Gonzaga, Arizona and Florida with no timetable for a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound four star from Henderson, NV has also set some official...
NBC Sports
Steve Wilks: Firing defensive coordinator was my decision, Al Holcomb will call plays now
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant...
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
Michigan reveals honorary captains for Penn State, Michigan State games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program on Monday revealed two high-profile honorary captains for its two biggest home games of the season. Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain this Saturday against Penn State, Jim Harbaugh announced Monday afternoon. New U-M President Santa Ono will have that honor when the Wolverines face in-state rival Michigan State at the Big House on Oct. 29.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
247Sports
