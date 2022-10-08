Read full article on original website
who13.com
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash involving 2 pickup trucks
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 655th north of 135th Street in Monroe County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, of Albia, was southbound in a pickup truck when it collided with an oncoming truck.
ottumwaradio.com
who13.com
One person died in Des Moines crash that shut down I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound. According to the DMPD,...
who13.com
1 injured in southside Des Moines apartment shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are still looking for a suspect vehicle after one person was shot at an apartment building on the city’s southside Wednesday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200...
who13.com
West Des Moines police investigating claim of body dumped in pond behind library
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are on the scene at the West Des Moines Library investigating a report that a body was dumped in the pond behind the library Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told WHO 13 that police crews are investigating around the pond at the library at 4000 Mills Civic Parkway. Detectives also checked out a location in the 1800 block of Fuller Road believed to be linked to the case.
who13.com
Body in pond a ‘fictitious report’, West Des Moines Police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police now say a report of a dead body dumped in a public pond on Tuesday morning was fictitious and a man has now been charged with Harrassment. Authorities were called to a home in the 1800 block of Fuller Road...
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty by Corporate Woods Drive, where – within minutes – he ticketed another driver for going 99 miles an hour in the same location.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Chased, Threatened Victims While Brandishing Knife
An Ottumwa man is accused of brandishing a knife and chasing two victims while threatening to kill them. 43-year-old Anthony Hendrix has been charged with attempted first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, and third-degree criminal mischief. On the evening of October 2nd, court...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
VIDEO: Mountain lion caught on camera in Madison County
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a video of a mountain lion spotted roaming in central Iowa.
kjan.com
ISP catches two drivers traveling 99 mph & more near Ankeny
(Polk County, Iowa) – A State Trooper clocked two drivers Friday morning traveling well over the posted speed limit. One went to jail. According to an Iowa State Patrol social media post, “Trooper Griggs was patrolling on I-35 at Corporate Woods Drive (Ankeny) today. He came across a driver going 121 MPH in a 65 MPH Zone. This driver went DIRECTLY to JAIL.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 17 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE FRAUD CALLS, TWO CAT CALLS, TWO DOG CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ALARM, ONE PHONECALL RETURNED, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE FIGHT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON AND ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE.
who13.com
2 popular Saylorville Lake campgrounds closing until Fall 2023
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Prairie Flower and Cherry Glen campgrounds at Saylorville Lake will be closing next Monday for an entire year. The campgrounds are in need of new infrastructure. This is the first time they are undergoing major projects since the parks opened. Dayne Magneson, the Saylorville Lake...
ottumwaradio.com
Mahaska County Residents Warned of Scam
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office is altering residents of a scam involving calls from a person impersonating law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office says several citizens living in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy. During these phone calls and messages left on voicemail, the individual claims to be investigating why the citizen failed to report for Federal Jury Duty. In one instance, a resident engaged in a conversation with the impersonating individual who eventually asked for the resident to send money as a fine for missing jury duty.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
