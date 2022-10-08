The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office is altering residents of a scam involving calls from a person impersonating law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office says several citizens living in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy. During these phone calls and messages left on voicemail, the individual claims to be investigating why the citizen failed to report for Federal Jury Duty. In one instance, a resident engaged in a conversation with the impersonating individual who eventually asked for the resident to send money as a fine for missing jury duty.

MAHASKA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO