Greatest Calling: Casper Council Moves Forward With Anti-Discrimination Ordinance
Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco called it his greatest calling as a legislator to move forward with the anti-discrimination ordinance that the city attorney's office had prepared for them. "To me, there is no greater calling as a government official that we stand to protect our community," Pacheco said. "There's no...
Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies
The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses
A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
Natrona County Rewrites Zoning Code
Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code. This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code. Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/5/22 – 10/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment
Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday. That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS. Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.
Natrona School Board Interviews: Cornia Taylor and Dean
Here is the second of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Lisa Cornia Taylor, who has taught for the past 27 years and most recently left the Natrona County School District after teaching as an English teacher to go work for two companies that help schools retain teachers.
Study Claims Casper is 10th Most Expensive City for Household Spending in Wyoming
Cheyenne - $2,812. Casper's monthly household bills are 12.1% lower than the national average and make up ~34% of a household income. Doxo data claims average monthly bill costs in Casper are as follows:. Mortgage - $1,214. Rent - $893. Auto Loan - $$466. Auto Insurance - $113. Utilities -...
Fuel Tank Explosion on Highway 487 in Natrona County
Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487. While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 487, and Highway 487 and...
Interview With School Board Candidates Ryan Landmann and Kevin Christopherson
Here is the first of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Ryan Landmann taught theater in southern California for 16 years before moving to Dubois, and then to Casper where he currently works as the operations manager at the Ford Wyoming Event Center.
NCSD to Test new Notification System on October 11
The Natrona County School District (NCSD) recently announced that on Oct. 11 at 4:00 p.m., it will be conducting a test of the Infinite Campus Notification System. The test will consist of parents and/or guardians receiving a phone call and text message with the following message "This is a test message of NCSD's Notification System. This is only a TEST. Thank you."
Natrona County Hosting ‘Trick or Treating’ at Government Offices
Natrona County is welcoming Trick or Treaters to their government buildings on Halloween. That's according to a press release from the County Commissioner's office, who wrote that the county will be hosting the trick or treat festivities on Monday, October 31 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Three separate buildings...
GoFundMe Created for Wellspring Health Access Clinic for Renovations, $50,000 Goal
A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper. The clinic, according to their website, has a mission "to expand access to reproductive health care, in abortion deserts around the country." Wellspring Health Access offers abortion pills, gynecological services, gender affirming care, and much...
Casper Council Talks Discusses how to Keep City Pools Afloat
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about how the city could get more money out of the five pools operated by the city. Across the different pools in the 2022 fiscal year, the Aquatics Center had...
Natrona County Teacher Awarded Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award
Melanie Kelly, Roosevelt High School Teacher, was recently awarded the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa Excellence in Education Award for Wyoming and the Northwest Region!. An educator for 35 years, Kelly was honored to have received this award and truly humbled by the recognition for the work she does each day.
Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
PHOTOS: Explosion Involving 2 Fuel Tanks on Hwy 487
These photos are from an explosion yesterday afternoon involving two fuel tanks, including one gas and one diesel, with about 4,000 gallons of fuel. The tanks were stationary and were used for farm operations. One structure was destroyed and the wildland aspect of the fire was contained to less than...
PHOTOS: Another Delivery Truck Loses Its Top Under McKinley Bridge
On Tuesday, another delivery truck traveling North on McKinley Street attempted to drive under the notorious McKinley Bridge. Unfortunately, the size of the transport trailer of the truck was too large to fit under the bridge, and the semi lost the top of it. Ty Martin, a bystander who just...
Electrical Short Displaces Ten East Casper Residents
Yesterday evening, shortly after 9:00 PM, there was a structure fire reported at the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS. The release said that an electrical panel in the home appeared to be malfunctioning, producing heat, sparks, and light smoke. Firefighters and technicians with Rocky Mountain Power secured electrical power to the residence and searched for extension around the panel.
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
