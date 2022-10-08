Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In CaliforniaDOPE Quick ReadsLos Angeles, CA
CBS Sports
From Deep: Just how high can Zion Williamson and the Pelicans fly?
The New Orleans Pelicans lost five of their first six games last season, then Brandon Ingram hurt his hip and they lost their next seven. At 1-12 on Nov. 12, with Zion Williamson's status something of a mystery, it looked like they were going nowhere fast. Eleven months later, the...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday
Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
CBS Sports
From Deep: After making Western Conference finals, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks shake things up
The Phoenix Suns are still recovering from what the Dallas Mavericks did to them. In their four wins in the second round of last year's playoffs, the Mavericks made 42.2 percent of their 3-pointers, attempted 40 of them per game and scored 121 points per 100 possessions. It culminated in a Game 7 bloodbath on Phoenix's home court; at halftime, Luka Doncic had 27 points, the same amount as the entire Suns team, and Dallas led by 30.
Phoenix Suns former owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity is key for future
Former Phoenix Suns owner Jerry Colangelo says integrity must play a major role as the team eventually moves forward with new ownership.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
CBS Sports
Why the New York Jets are suddenly becoming the upstart team no one is excited to play
Now this is how the Jets envisioned it. Zach Wilson efficiently operating Mike LaFleur's offense and some of the youthful additions made over the past two years contributing in victories. Yes, victories. As in consecutive victories for the first time since Week 15 and Week 16 of the 2020 season.
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
CBS Sports
Matt Rhule fired: Six candidates for Panthers to consider for next head coach, including rising Eagles OC
The Carolina Panthers decided to cut ties with Matt Rhule Monday, admitting the seven-year, $62 million contract they gave him two years ago was a disaster. Carolina went 11-27 in Rhule's tenure, including 16 of its last 19 games in a regime marred by poor quarterback play and an inept offense.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with injured ribs
Lawrence is expected to be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice after suffering a ribs injury in Week 5, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lawrence made two tackles and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but he appears to have left the contest a little worse for wear, injuring his ribs in the contest. His participation at practice this week is worth monitoring, but considering the fact he is practicing in any capacity Wednesday, Lawrence seems likely to go Sunday against the Eagles.
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Discusses L.A. Front Office Brain Trust, Rob Pelinka Extension
The Lakers team governor recently talked shop with Rich Eisen.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni says Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be accounted for on every play in Week 6 showdown
Two of the top teams in the NFC face off this Sunday night, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are riding high after five weeks of the regular season, and first place in the NFC East is on the line this weekend. This...
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1
The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity
Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
