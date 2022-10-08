ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
From Deep: After making Western Conference finals, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks shake things up

The Phoenix Suns are still recovering from what the Dallas Mavericks did to them. In their four wins in the second round of last year's playoffs, the Mavericks made 42.2 percent of their 3-pointers, attempted 40 of them per game and scored 121 points per 100 possessions. It culminated in a Game 7 bloodbath on Phoenix's home court; at halftime, Luka Doncic had 27 points, the same amount as the entire Suns team, and Dallas led by 30.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting

Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points

Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with injured ribs

Lawrence is expected to be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice after suffering a ribs injury in Week 5, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lawrence made two tackles and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but he appears to have left the contest a little worse for wear, injuring his ribs in the contest. His participation at practice this week is worth monitoring, but considering the fact he is practicing in any capacity Wednesday, Lawrence seems likely to go Sunday against the Eagles.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice

Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday

Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win

Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis

James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
Giants' Adoree' Jackson: Practices in limited capacity

Jackson (knee/neck) was limited during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It's encouraging to see Jackson at least participate in a limited fashion after he left the Giants' Week 5 win over the Packers due to knee and neck injuries. He'll have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 6.
