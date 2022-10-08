Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting
Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
CBS Sports
Saints' Chris Olave: Makes appearance at practice
Olave (concussion) took part in stretching before moving to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Olave picked up a head injury when his helmet struck the turf as he was tackled to the ground during a touchdown catch this past Sunday against the Seahawks. It's unclear if he'll do enough to be termed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, but head coach Dennis Allen noted Wednesday that the rookie wide receiver remains in the concussion protocol, according to Erin Summers of the Saints' official site.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable against New Jersey
Atkinson (upper body) remains day-to-day and won't be available against the Devils on Thursday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Atkinson will have to set his sights on making his season debut Saturday versus Vancouver. With Atkinson still on the mend, look for Wade Allison to draw into the lineup against New Jersey on Thursday.
CBS Sports
From Deep: Just how high can Zion Williamson and the Pelicans fly?
The New Orleans Pelicans lost five of their first six games last season, then Brandon Ingram hurt his hip and they lost their next seven. At 1-12 on Nov. 12, with Zion Williamson's status something of a mystery, it looked like they were going nowhere fast. Eleven months later, the...
Boudrias, Point heading to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Shawn Boudrias and goaltender Colton Point are heading to Fort Wayne training camp with the Komets after spending time with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Boudrias has been released from his AHL tryout with the Condors while Point has been loaned to Fort Wayne from Bakersfield. Boudrias tallied 41 points […]
CBS Sports
From Deep: After making Western Conference finals, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks shake things up
The Phoenix Suns are still recovering from what the Dallas Mavericks did to them. In their four wins in the second round of last year's playoffs, the Mavericks made 42.2 percent of their 3-pointers, attempted 40 of them per game and scored 121 points per 100 possessions. It culminated in a Game 7 bloodbath on Phoenix's home court; at halftime, Luka Doncic had 27 points, the same amount as the entire Suns team, and Dallas led by 30.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Subdued output in win
Cooks caught four of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. There wasn't much happening in Houston's passing attack, which led to a season low in targets and yards for Cooks. He's still averaging more than eight targets per game, but the coaches realize there's a better chance to win games by having quarterback Davis Mills hand the ball off to Dameon Pierce. After amassing 22 targets and 136 yards in Weeks 1 and 2, Cooks has seen a total of 20 targets, resulting in 13 catches for 99 yards, the last three weeks.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
CBS Sports
Kliff Kingsbury talks blame for Kyler Murray spike: 'I thought he was clearly past and they brought it back'
Kyler Murray is taking deserved criticism for his late-game mistakes in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals aren't placing all the blame on their franchise quarterback. Murray and the Arizona offense had Philadelphia on the ropes, facing a second-and-10 on the Eagles' 34-yard line with 36 seconds...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Moved to LTIR
Marchand (hip) was shifted to long-term injured reserve Monday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports. Marchand is expected to be out until late November so this is just a cap-related move for the Bruins. The 34-year-old will be back in his usual top-line role once he's healthy and should still provide strong offensive numbers.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Silent Monday night
Pacheco handled one carry for no gain and was not targeted during Monday's game versus the Raiders. Pacheco had seemingly broke through a barrier last week to the tune of 11 carries for 63 yards against the Buccaneers, but he followed that with a goose egg in production Monday on just two offensive snaps. The rookie doesn't play consistently enough to warrant lineup consideration at this point and is primarily viewed as a bench stash or dynasty league piece in a fluid Chiefs backfield.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with injured ribs
Lawrence is expected to be a limited participant at Wednesday's practice after suffering a ribs injury in Week 5, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports. Lawrence made two tackles and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Rams, but he appears to have left the contest a little worse for wear, injuring his ribs in the contest. His participation at practice this week is worth monitoring, but considering the fact he is practicing in any capacity Wednesday, Lawrence seems likely to go Sunday against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
CBS Sports
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Minimal role in win
Dorsett wasn't targeted over 11 snaps on offense Sunday in the Texans' 13-6 win over Jacksonville. With Chris Moore (hip) sitting out Week 5, Dorsett appeared to be in a good spot to earn more work, but the little-used Tyler Johnson (25 snaps) was the primary beneficiary instead. Dorsett has appeared in four games this season, catching one pass on four targets for 15 yards.
