Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line

Game enthusiasts can now experience the Main Line without having to sit in Lancaster Avenue traffic thanks to a new Monopoly board that highlights the Philadelphia suburbs. "Monopoly Main Line Edition" was released Tuesday through a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top Trumps USA. Available through online retailers and local businesses, it pays homage to the area by featuring attractions and landmarks from parts of Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Box covering Christopher Columbus statue painted to resemble Italian flag

The plywood box covering the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia received a very Italian makeover. Over the weekend, the box concealing the statue in Marconi Plaza was painted in the red, white and green of the Italian flag. City officials refurbished the box per the request of district Councilmember Mark Squilla, KYW reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Essence

Philadelphia Issues Apology For Experiments On Black Men

The city allowed Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct experiments that intentionally exposed inmates to viruses and chemical agents from the 1950s to 1970s. The city of Philadelphia has apologized for unethical experiments conducted on mostly Black inmates at the city’s Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: One more pleasant day before strong cold front brings gusty storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday was a tough act to beat, with brilliant sunshine and a high that touched the 70-degree mark, but Tuesday's weather likely takes the cake for the nicest of the week. Highs were around 5 degrees above average, and sunshine and low humidity made for a stunning fall day.We have one more warm and pleasant day Wednesday before a strong cold front brings gusty storms and a subsequent cooldown Thursday.Wednesday morning may start with patchy fog, but then we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with clouds thickening as the afternoon progresses. Highs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Take your kids trick-or-treating and sip autumnal cocktails during East Passyunk's fall festival

East Passyunk is getting in the spooky season spirit this month with the return of its annual fall festival along one of the most popular corridors in South Philadelphia. Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday returns to East Passyunk Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event features trick-or-treating, grab-and-go pumpkins, sidewalk sales, and autumnal food and drink offerings from neighborhood restaurants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
Quad

We Will Not Go Back

On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
WEST CHESTER, PA

