phillyvoice.com
Journey through Philly's suburbs in new Monopoly game that pays homage to the Main Line
Game enthusiasts can now experience the Main Line without having to sit in Lancaster Avenue traffic thanks to a new Monopoly board that highlights the Philadelphia suburbs. "Monopoly Main Line Edition" was released Tuesday through a collaboration between Hasbro and game company Top Trumps USA. Available through online retailers and local businesses, it pays homage to the area by featuring attractions and landmarks from parts of Montgomery County.
phillyvoice.com
Neon Museum of Philadelphia, a shrine of vintage signs, to close in Olde Kensington
The future of one of Philadelphia's most unique and visually pleasing galleries is flickering in Olde Kensington, where the Neon Museum of Philadelphia is planning to close in December. Len Davidson, the owner of a collection that contains more than 150 pieces of neon signage, announced on Facebook that the...
phillyvoice.com
Immerse yourself in an Edgar Allen Poe story during a Halloween ball in Collingswood
Edgar Allen Poe often wrote about mystery and death, including in his popular work "The Masque of the Red Death." This Halloween season, a masquerade ball in Collingswood seeks to bring that story to life. The Masque of the Red Death is being hosted by Envoute Entertainment on Oct. 30...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Caught-on-Camera Stealing Dog From ACCT Philly Was Actually Its Owner
UPDATE (Oct. 11, 2022, 5:18 p.m.): ACCT Philly said Tuesday that the man who took a small dog from their Hunting Park location Monday night was the dog's owner. A family member provided ACCT Philly with paperwork and photos proving that the pup the shelter had named "Withers" was in fact his own.
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.
phillyvoice.com
Box covering Christopher Columbus statue painted to resemble Italian flag
The plywood box covering the controversial Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia received a very Italian makeover. Over the weekend, the box concealing the statue in Marconi Plaza was painted in the red, white and green of the Italian flag. City officials refurbished the box per the request of district Councilmember Mark Squilla, KYW reported.
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
Essence
Philadelphia Issues Apology For Experiments On Black Men
The city allowed Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct experiments that intentionally exposed inmates to viruses and chemical agents from the 1950s to 1970s. The city of Philadelphia has apologized for unethical experiments conducted on mostly Black inmates at the city’s Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The...
PhillyBite
Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
NEXT Weather: One more pleasant day before strong cold front brings gusty storms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday was a tough act to beat, with brilliant sunshine and a high that touched the 70-degree mark, but Tuesday's weather likely takes the cake for the nicest of the week. Highs were around 5 degrees above average, and sunshine and low humidity made for a stunning fall day.We have one more warm and pleasant day Wednesday before a strong cold front brings gusty storms and a subsequent cooldown Thursday.Wednesday morning may start with patchy fog, but then we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with clouds thickening as the afternoon progresses. Highs...
Money Magazine Recognizes Montco Town as a ‘Best Place to Live,’ Beating Even a Community in Hawaii
One Montco community rose to a national list of best places to live for 2022–2023. Money magazine’s list of 50 Best Places to Live in 2022–2023 includes only one Pennsylvania locale. And it’s not perhaps what most people might expect. New Hope? Nope. Swarthmore? Swing-and-a-miss. Berwyn? Balderdash!
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Phillymag.com
Tribute Bands Are Having a Moment and New Hope Is at the Center of it All
The Bucks County river town has become the heart of a thriving regional scene. Here’s why these acts — and we — keep holding on. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. This is...
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
phillyvoice.com
Take your kids trick-or-treating and sip autumnal cocktails during East Passyunk's fall festival
East Passyunk is getting in the spooky season spirit this month with the return of its annual fall festival along one of the most popular corridors in South Philadelphia. Fall Fest & Spooky Saturday returns to East Passyunk Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event features trick-or-treating, grab-and-go pumpkins, sidewalk sales, and autumnal food and drink offerings from neighborhood restaurants.
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
There new Amazon Fresh location will be one of the first in Bucks County.Image via iStock. A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch.
fox29.com
'He would be beaming': Honoring a dedicated Philadelphia public servant in East Oak Lane
EAST OAK LANE - Philadelphia honored a once-prominent lawyer in a big way. Longtime defense attorney Thurgood Matthews died in 2020. Saturday, a special street renaming ceremony was held to remember his investment to the community and service to the people of Philadelphia. One intersection in Philadelphia provides much more...
Quad
We Will Not Go Back
On Saturday, Oct. 8, I had the chance to attend the Women’s March in Washington, D.C. on behalf of WCU College Democrats and the Women’s and Gender Studies Department. We left from West Chester around 7 a.m. to get to D.C. by 10:30 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., the event started; we were introduced to guest speakers, were told what to expect and how attending these rallies and marches is important. There were over 400 other rallies nationwide for women’s rights yesterday.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
Phil & Jim's Steak and Hoagies in Delaware County, Pa wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth' for their signature hoagie: The Italian Special
