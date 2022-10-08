ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State football predictions and odds for Saturday

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Both the Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan State Spartans will be looking to bounce back from disappointing losses last week. The Badgers are sitting...
MADISON, WI
MLive.com

No 'easy fix' after Michigan State defense gashed again by Ohio State

EAST LANSING – Trailing by seven points late in the first quarter, Michigan State was at the Ohio State 38-yard line but facing fourth-and-13 after a sack. That gave the Spartans a chance to use one of their top weapons in punter Bryce Baringer. It was a great kick and he put enough air under the ball that teammate Tyrell Henry had time to catch it at the 2-yard line.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Michigan picked to finish third in Big Ten preseason poll, MSU picked fourth

Neither Michigan nor Michigan State will enter the 2022-23 Big Ten season as a league favorite. But both are expected to finish among the top four teams in the conference. Michigan was picked to finish third and Michigan State was picked to finish fourth in a media poll conducted by the Columbus Dispatch and The Athletic, released on Monday. (The Big Ten does not conduct a full preseason media poll).
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Can Michigan basketball programs become best tandem in country?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kim Barnes Arico has seen the social media posts referencing Michigan's success in a variety of sports in recent years. National championships, Big Ten titles, and major individual awards. At many schools, men's and women's basketball, along with football, are among the most high-profile sports, and that's...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State just lost a member of its next recruiting class. Clay Wedin, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from Florida, announced his decommitment via Twitter on Monday night. "After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State," Wedin wrote. "This decision...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michael Phelps named honorary captain for Michigan vs. Penn State game

ANN ARBOR -- The most decorated Olympian of all-time will make his return to Michigan Stadium this Saturday. Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Monday that Michael Phelps will serve as honorary captain for the upcoming game vs. Penn State. Phelps, 37, spoke to the Michigan football team...
ANN ARBOR, MI
30 surprise players from Michigan's 2022 high school football season

Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- With volleyball and cross country nearing the stretch run, soccer nearing the postseason and tennis and golf nearing the state finals, fall sports are heating up. Here are some of the biggest games athletes in the Jackson area have had in the past week. Cast a vote now for Athlete of the Week.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

No. 1 Ferris State football rallies late to fend off Saginaw Valley State

The top-ranked Ferris State University football team found themselves in an unfamiliar position Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The Bulldogs trailed the Cardinals 28-20 entering the fourth quarter of play in the team's first contest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The defending Division II national champions responded by outscoring SVSU 13-0 in the final frame to secure a 33-28 comeback road win.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for the Jackson-area football player of Week 7

JACKSON -- Week 7 some some big plays being made by football players around the Jackson area. From big days by quarterbacks through the air, to running backs on the ground, to defensive players making big plays on the other side of the ball, there were a lot of impressive games to celebrate.
JACKSON, MI

