Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Panthers trade rumors: Giants, Bills in the mix for offensive stars?
And now we play the waiting game. The Carolina Panthers got the NFL buzzing Monday by firing head coach Matt Rhule just five games into his third season on the sideline. The move came after an embarrassing 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Almost immediately after Rhule’s...
Man who was tackled by Rams linebacker after running onto the field told police he had a concussion
A man who ran onto the field during an NFL game and was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had a concussion after the Oct. 3 incident, according to a police report. Alexander Joseph Taylor, 30, filed a police report the day after he was tackled, stating he...
Photographer shoved to the ground by Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams files police report
A photographer filed a police report after Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved him to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked confrontation, Kansas City authorities said Tuesday. Adams delivered a forceful two-handed shove to the man after the final gun sounded at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, following...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline
The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout
Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates
Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Receive Awful Injury News Concerning Key Defensive Piece
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key victory over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Baltimore improved their record to 3-2 on the season, taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC North in the process. Justin Tucker was the star...
Why Tom Brady’s ‘Bad Football’ Quote Resonated With One Patriots Player
FOXBORO, Mass. — Holding court in front of his locker after New England routed the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Davon Godchaux made reference to a player who engineered many a Patriots blowout: Tom Brady. He heard Brady’s recent comment about the parity in the NFL this season. In a...
atozsports.com
Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach
The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
