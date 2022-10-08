ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Steelers vs. Bills: What they're saying in Buffalo after rout

Not much to say in Buffalo. The Bills are looking to a premier matchup next week with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers? A mere speed bump. If that. “Bring on coach Andy Reid and his keep-defenses-guessing play-calling,” wrote Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News. “Can we please, please, please get more drama than the snooze-fest against the Steelers, who answered being the largest underdog of the Mike Tomlin Era by suffering the franchise’s worst loss since 1989?”
Packing Their Bags? Three Patriots Listed Among NFL Trade Candidates

Three Patriots players were included on a list of potential trade candidates leading up to the NFL trade deadline, although New England fans probably won’t be overly surprised about their inclusion. Eric Edholm of NFL.com released a list of notable players who should be on the move before the...
Ravens Receive Awful Injury News Concerning Key Defensive Piece

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key victory over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Baltimore improved their record to 3-2 on the season, taking over sole possession of first place in the AFC North in the process. Justin Tucker was the star...
Sean McDermott receives unforgettable gift after passing legendary coach

The Buffalo Bills and Sean McDermott were able to accomplish something that young Bills’ fans never thought was possible. Specifically, McDermott passed Marv Levy with the highest winning percentage by a coach in Bills’ history. McDermott surpassed the legendary coach after the Bills’ dominant 38-3 victory over the...
