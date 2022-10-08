Read full article on original website
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
1 treated for smoke inhalation after Longview house fire causes $56,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital on Monday after a house fire in Longview. Officials with the fire department said fire crews were called to the scene on Bates Drive around 9:15 p.m. and when they arrived, found heavy smoke and fire coming from […]
inforney.com
Christus opens new emergency center in Lindale
A new round-the-clock emergency care clinic on Monday opened its doors to the Lindale community. The Christus Emergency Care Center, adjacent to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Park in Lindale, is the largest freestanding emergency facility in the region at nearly 13,000 square feet and serves as a full-scale emergency department, according to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
ketk.com
Small Town Salute: Frankston named after woman who donated land to city
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston is in Anderson County and about 1,200 people live there. Two theories are given as to how Frankston got its name. The one most accepted is that Frankston was named for Frankie Miller, a young woman who donated land for the downtown city park.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
POLICE: East Texas man could have died from ‘accidental electrocution’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A 44-year-old man possibly died due to accidental electrocution in East Texas on Monday, said officials. The Jacksonville Fire Department received a call about the incident in the city around 7 a.m. Police said they are still investigating and will not release other details at this time.
The Library in Tyler, TX Is Great Except This One Issue
Let me start by saying that I am a big fan of the library in Tyler, Texas. This article isn’t to throw criticism toward the people that keep things running, because I am sure that is not an easy job but I do believe there is something that we could change about the library that would make it used by more people. The one change that I suggest for the library in Tyler, Texas is to get rid of the fee that it charges people if you live outside the city limits.
4 car burglaries reported in single day in Smith County, officials say to take precautions
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — People in one Smith County neighborhood say car burglars are keeping them awake at night. The rash of burglaries happened on Oct. 4, and it has residents concerned as we head into the holiday season. People in the Flint neighborhood near County Road 148 FM 2493 say they are frustrated […]
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas
The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Gilmer resident claims $5 million from Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer resident claimed a winning ticket worth $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, according to the lottery. The ticket was a part of the scratch game “$200,000,000 Cash Blowout!” and the ticket was purchased at Tiger Express on Highway 271 in Gilmer. The winner elected to remain anonymous. […]
KLTV
Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
KLTV
Police release name of Henderson man killed in Jacksonville trailer collision
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of the man killed when a towed trailer struck their vehicle in Jacksonville Monday morning. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, Vito Barruzza, 84, of Henderson, died at the scene after a trailer carrying a pickup crashed into Barruzza’s vehicle.
84-Year-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Jacksonville (Jacksonville, TX)
According to the Jacksonville Police, a fatal accident was reported on Monday in Jacksonville. Officials confirmed that an 84 year old man died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KLTV
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
Tiger Creek Sanctuary in Tyler calls ALDF lawsuit claims far from truth
TYLER, Texas — Tiger Creek Sanctuary's executive director said Tuesday the Animal Legal Defense Fund's lawsuit against the local tiger refuge alleging harsh conditions "could not be further from the truth." ALDF is alleging two tigers at Tiger Creek, Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest...
