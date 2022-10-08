ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Christus opens new emergency center in Lindale

A new round-the-clock emergency care clinic on Monday opened its doors to the Lindale community. The Christus Emergency Care Center, adjacent to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Park in Lindale, is the largest freestanding emergency facility in the region at nearly 13,000 square feet and serves as a full-scale emergency department, according to Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System.
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
LINDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Jacksonville, TX
Government
City
Jacksonville, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a Longview motorcyclist last week, according to police. Officials said Victor Frausto-Lopez, 37 of Gilmer, was identified as the driver of the car that caused the crash and fled the scene. Frausto-Lopez was arrested by Longview police officers and […]
LONGVIEW, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boiling#Public Water System#Drinking Water#Corrective Actions#Laboratory Test#The Texas Commission#Environmental Quality#Boil Water Notice#Tceq#The Corporation Office#Field Supervior#Corporation#Tx
101.5 KNUE

The Library in Tyler, TX Is Great Except This One Issue

Let me start by saying that I am a big fan of the library in Tyler, Texas. This article isn’t to throw criticism toward the people that keep things running, because I am sure that is not an easy job but I do believe there is something that we could change about the library that would make it used by more people. The one change that I suggest for the library in Tyler, Texas is to get rid of the fee that it charges people if you live outside the city limits.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KICKS 105

It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas

The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Victim assaulted in Longview home Monday dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said the victim of an assault which occurred at a home on Baxley Lane has died. Police had been called to the home in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane at about 5:16 a.m. Monday. Officers discovered a victim had been assaulted inside a residence and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Tiger Creek Sanctuary in Tyler calls ALDF lawsuit claims far from truth

TYLER, Texas — Tiger Creek Sanctuary's executive director said Tuesday the Animal Legal Defense Fund's lawsuit against the local tiger refuge alleging harsh conditions "could not be further from the truth." ALDF is alleging two tigers at Tiger Creek, Jasmine and Bengali — who was confirmed as the oldest...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy