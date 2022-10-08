Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Changes being made to Downtown parking
The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
Daily Advocate
Friends of Fort Jefferson to meet
GREENVILLE — The Friends of Fort Jefferson (FOFJ) will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., in the Darke County Parks Office Meeting Room. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda includes Caroline Petitjean, of Fort Greene Ville Daughters of the American Revolution, presenting a short historical...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — An American Legion Post 140 fish fry that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 has been cancelled. VERSAILLES — The fifth annual College, Career and Military Fair, sponsored by the Versailles FFA and high school guidance counselor Hollie Ahrens will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. The College Fair is free and open to grades ninth through 12th, along with the students’ parents.
City of Beavercreek asks for help in choosing name for city’s new 148-acre park
The City of Beavercreek’s Parks, Recreation and Culture division asks residents to help choose the name for the city’s new park. The new 148-acre park is located along Grange Hall Road, between Patterson and Shakertown Roads, according to a press release from the city of Beavercreek’s spokesperson.
Daily Advocate
Commissioners authorize CHIP Lead Abatement Program application
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss OSU Extension Updates and authorize the filing of the Program Year 2022 CHIP Lead Abatement Program application. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated...
Daily Advocate
Halloween parade and Beggars Night is Oct. 27
GREENVILLE — After a couple year hiatus due to a pandemic and weather, it’s back. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird Halloween Parade during Main Street Greenville’s Beggars Night festivities. This time, provisions have been made to hold the event rain or shine. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
countynewsonline.org
Three new dogs waiting at the Animal Shelter for a new home
3 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter for a new home, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check....
dayton.com
Young’s Christmas Tree Farm taking reservations to cut your own tree
Carl and Dorothy Young’s Christmas Tree Farm, located at 4968 U.S. 68 just north of Yellow Springs, is taking reservations this year for guests to cut their own trees to offset large crowds on opening weekend. “In the last two years, we were experiencing large crowds on the first...
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
Judge reverses zoning order to demolish Troy building damaged in 2020 tornado
TROY — A historic Troy building, damaged in a 2020 tornado will remain standing after a Miami County judge reversed an order to have the building demolished. >>VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows tornado moving through Troy Public Square. The Tavern Building on West Main Street in Troy was damaged during...
Daily Advocate
Cardinal Ethanol supports Vision Corner
UNION CITY, Ind. — Vision Corner began as a brainstorming session between Union City Mayor Chad Spence and Randolph Eastern School Corporation Superintendent Aaron Black. The topic: Could a constructive use be made of the long-abandoned Apothecary Shop at Columbia and Pearl? The visual goal was clear: to convert an eyesore symbolic of past economic hardship into a symbol of Union City revitalization.
Daily Advocate
Field fire spreads quickly near Pitsburg
PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Fire Department got a lot of help to battle a field fire on Wednesday afternoon. Departments from across the county and from neighboring counties joined in to knock down the fire that started near State Route 49 and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road and extended past Oakes Road close to the village.
wyso.org
Deal reached to clean-up toxic waste in Clark County
A local federal judge has approved a plan to clean up thousands of gallons of toxic industrial waste in Clark County. The consent decree comes after residents have been sounding the alarm for years about the potential for water contamination at the site. In the late seventies, the Tremont City...
Sidney Daily News
Adolph’s building demolished
NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
peakofohio.com
Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police
Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
peakofohio.com
Former downtown business owner and Logan County native is still missing
A former business owner in Downtown Bellefontaine and Logan County native Clifford “Kip” Robinaugh is still missing after a white water rafting trip he took on the Ayung River in Bali earlier this month. Family members report Kip left for Bali on Thursday, September 29 and he arrived...
Crews demolish smokestack of decommissioned Yellow Springs power plant
YELLOW SPRINGS — The old power plant at Glen Helen in Yellow Springs has been brought down. >>Unanswered questions remain as Trotwood police continue ‘suspicious’ death investigation. Crews had to try three times to knock over the tower. The demolition will impact part of the bike trail.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
dayton247now.com
Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month
TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
