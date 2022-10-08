ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

peakofohio.com

Changes being made to Downtown parking

The Bellefontaine City Council met on Tuesday evening in council chambers during a regularly scheduled meeting. In a quick report, Mayor Ben Stahler reported parking changes are coming to downtown Bellefontaine and have begun this week. The growth that Downtown Bellefontaine has seen over the last decade has been phenomenal!...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Daily Advocate

Friends of Fort Jefferson to meet

GREENVILLE — The Friends of Fort Jefferson (FOFJ) will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., in the Darke County Parks Office Meeting Room. The meeting is open to the public. The agenda includes Caroline Petitjean, of Fort Greene Ville Daughters of the American Revolution, presenting a short historical...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Local Briefs

GREENVILLE — An American Legion Post 140 fish fry that was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 21 has been cancelled. VERSAILLES — The fifth annual College, Career and Military Fair, sponsored by the Versailles FFA and high school guidance counselor Hollie Ahrens will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. The College Fair is free and open to grades ninth through 12th, along with the students’ parents.
GREENVILLE, OH
Darke County, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners authorize CHIP Lead Abatement Program application

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss OSU Extension Updates and authorize the filing of the Program Year 2022 CHIP Lead Abatement Program application. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination and allowance of bills dated...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Halloween parade and Beggars Night is Oct. 27

GREENVILLE — After a couple year hiatus due to a pandemic and weather, it’s back. The Daily Advocate/Early Bird Halloween Parade during Main Street Greenville’s Beggars Night festivities. This time, provisions have been made to hold the event rain or shine. The event will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m.
GREENVILLE, OH
countynewsonline.org

Three new dogs waiting at the Animal Shelter for a new home

3 new dogs are waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter for a new home, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines, are dewormed and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check....
GREENVILLE, OH
Frances Carpenter
Daily Advocate

Cardinal Ethanol supports Vision Corner

UNION CITY, Ind. — Vision Corner began as a brainstorming session between Union City Mayor Chad Spence and Randolph Eastern School Corporation Superintendent Aaron Black. The topic: Could a constructive use be made of the long-abandoned Apothecary Shop at Columbia and Pearl? The visual goal was clear: to convert an eyesore symbolic of past economic hardship into a symbol of Union City revitalization.
UNION CITY, IN
Daily Advocate

Field fire spreads quickly near Pitsburg

PITSBURG – The Pitsburg Fire Department got a lot of help to battle a field fire on Wednesday afternoon. Departments from across the county and from neighboring counties joined in to knock down the fire that started near State Route 49 and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road and extended past Oakes Road close to the village.
PITSBURG, OH
wyso.org

Deal reached to clean-up toxic waste in Clark County

A local federal judge has approved a plan to clean up thousands of gallons of toxic industrial waste in Clark County. The consent decree comes after residents have been sounding the alarm for years about the potential for water contamination at the site. In the late seventies, the Tremont City...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Adolph’s building demolished

NEW KNOXVILLE – On a bright and sunny Monday morning, Oct. 10, contractor equipment began the demolition of the former Adolph’s restaurant, a 110-year-old New Knoxville landmark with a long history in the village. The building was located at 100 N. Main St. New Knoxville Historical Society museum...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Thompson promoted to Washington Township Chief of Police

Washington Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint current Interim Chief of Police Michael Thompson as the Washington Township Police Department’s next Chief of Police. “I would like to thank the Washington Township Board of Trustees for the opportunity and I look forward to serving the...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Troy farm spanning 830 acres up for auction this month

TROY, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major farming property in Miami County will be auctioned off later this month. The auction by Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company will include an 831-acre farm with large amounts of contiguous farmland and around 600 irrigated acres, a release states. The land is situated at the intersection of Ohio Scenic Route 202 and Tipp-Elizabeth Road, just east of Tipp City, about 10 miles north of Dayton and 50 miles west of Columbus.
TROY, OH

