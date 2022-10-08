Read full article on original website
Town Talk: A conversation with Craig Zunka – Kiwanis Pancake Day
The Kiwanis Club of Front Royal is holding its 66th Annual Pancake Day fundraising event on December 3, 2022, from 6:00 am to 1:00 pm at Warren County High School. This event raises significant funds, which are put back directly into our community and our schools to help the children of Warren County. All proceeds go right back into the community!
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling (1947 – 2022)
Viva “Vi” Landon Vierling,74, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2022, at her home in Flint Hill, VA. She was born on October 12, 1947, in Crisfield, MD. Vi was the beloved wife for 44 years of Bruce Vierling. She was the devoted mother of Jennifer Vierling Thede, her husband Dan, and her son Doug Vierling. Vi was a doting Grammy of Landon & Hannah Thede and Dash Vierling.
Boots & Bourbon with Rotary Club of Warren County
Join us for an unforgettable country western evening at Boots & Bourbon, brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Round up your favorite cowboy/cowgirl attire including boots for wearin’ as you are tastin’ bourbon with your local Front Royal “partners!” Yeehaw! Join the Facebook Event Page for updates.
Local military veterans advocate Skip Rogers edges out vet Joe McFadden for next year of McFadden’s vacated(?) council seat – But is that the story’s end?
After over an hour-and-40-minutes in Executive/Closed session Tuesday evening, October 11, including interviews of the final two of three applicants granted interviews, to fill the vacant(?) council seat of Joseph McFadden, by a 3-2 vote Skip Rogers edged McFadden out to fill just over a year of the remaining two years of that four-year term. A Special Election has been called for November 2023 to allow voters to determine the final year’s occupant of that seat. The appointment came as a 45-day time limit to make it loomed on Thursday.
Hotel Madison presents our 3rd annual Winter Wine Weekend: A learning, tasting, and dining experience
Join us over four days in February 2023, all dedicated to wine. The Winter Wine Weekend is a one-of-a-kind event enjoyed by both beginners and connoisseurs alike that you do not want to miss. This event will feature a grand tasting, wine pairing dinners and culinary experiences, educational classes and...
Loudoun Co. school board to weigh name changes for 10 schools
The Loudoun County School Board has heard from local researchers, who believe 10 current school names should be looked at more closely for Confederate or segregationist associations. The board heard from Stephen Hammond and Larry Branch from the Black History Committee of the Friends of Thomas Balch Library Tuesday night....
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
This Yellow-bellied Sapsucker was the victim of a dog attack in West Virginia and was brought to the Center for evaluation. Though the finder suspected this small woodpecker may have been uninjured, they wanted to have the bird examined to be sure. On exam, we found a large laceration under...
Warren County Grand Jury of October 2022 indictments
COUNT ONE: On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Anthony Edward Rosario did unlawfully and feloniously sell, attempt to sell or possess with intent to sell or distribute stolen property with an aggregate value of $1000.00 or more, where the accused knew or should have known that the property was stolen, in violation of §18.2-108.01(B) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2303-F5.
Loudoun County parents weigh in on Gov. Youngkin's transgender student policies
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - Parents at Tuesday night's Loudoun County School Board meeting want board members to hear them out. They say the way schools handle transgender policies in the school district should be reconsidered. "Children are not born in the wrong body. Get out of their heads," one parent...
Winchester Civil War reenactor pleads not guilty to planting a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield
Winchester resident Gerald Leonard Drake pleaded not guilty on Friday to 15 charges alleging that he planted a pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt other events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. A...
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online
A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
52 years later, a cold case has left Prince William County Police searching for information
On Oct. 10, 1970, Patricia's skeletal remains were found in a wooded area north of Old Colchester Road in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County. The cause and manner of her death were never determined.
School Renaming Policy Updated, 10 Schools Targeted for Possible Changes
10 Loudoun County Public School names have been flagged as having a potential Confederate or segregationist associations and name changes have been recommended. But before that work begins, the School Board will update its overall school naming policy. The School Board on Tuesday was presented with the 10 school names...
Banning books controversy in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book-banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at a meeting on Monday night. Earlier this fall, the board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem "sexually-explicit" material from the high school library. This comes...
Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South
Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
Oranda residents speak out against proposed property rezoning
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People in the Strasburg area are voicing their concerns about a potential rezoning of a 98-acre property just outside of the town. A developer, Shockey Precast in Winchester, is hoping to rezone it for industrial development. The Shenandoah County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval...
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
