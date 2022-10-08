‘Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!’ OBJ Responds with Wish List

Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - For a guy who isn’t actually playing in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. sure gets lots of attention.

But maybe it’s time to disconnect him from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The subject came up (again) late this week when former Cowboys player Marcus Spears, working for ESPN, suggested - no, pleaded! - that Beckham sign with Dallas.

A ridiculous idea? The oddsmakers, a former OBJ teammate on the Giants and, privately, members of Beckham’s circle, don’t think so.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, though - if they even care, given that they seem to think they’re fine with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup - Odell seemingly made it clear that he had no interest in coming to Dallas.

OBJ, still a free agent as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, should be available to help a team later this season..

And who does he want to help?

Beckham’s Twitter exchange with Spears revealed the five teams he would prefer to join …

Spears made a list, to which Beckham responded, "We see eye-to-eye.''

The list:

*Chiefs

*Packers

*Rams

*Bills

*Ravens

There is sense in each of those, with the Rams (this week’s Cowboys foe ) and Bills being most vocal in either desire or confidence .

Part of Beckham’s reason for patience: He can wait while evaluating each suitor’s Super Bowl chance.

The Dallas Cowboys might be on that list . But they don’t seem to be on his list .

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!