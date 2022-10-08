ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

'Odell Beckham Jr., Sign with Cowboys!' OBJ Responds with Wish List

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfUer_0iRXsHqi00

Yes, maybe it’s time to disconnect OBJ from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

FRISCO - For a guy who isn’t actually playing in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. sure gets lots of attention.

But maybe it’s time to disconnect him from the NFL’s most attention-getting team, the Dallas Cowboys.

The subject came up (again) late this week when former Cowboys player Marcus Spears, working for ESPN, suggested - no, pleaded! - that Beckham sign with Dallas.

A ridiculous idea? The oddsmakers, a former OBJ teammate on the Giants and, privately, members of Beckham’s circle, don’t think so.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, though - if they even care, given that they seem to think they’re fine with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup - Odell seemingly made it clear that he had no interest in coming to Dallas.

OBJ, still a free agent as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals, should be available to help a team later this season..

And who does he want to help?

Beckham’s Twitter exchange with Spears revealed the five teams he would prefer to join …

Spears made a list, to which Beckham responded, "We see eye-to-eye.''

The list:

*Chiefs

*Packers

*Rams

*Bills

*Ravens

There is sense in each of those, with the Rams (this week’s Cowboys foe ) and Bills being most vocal in either desire or confidence .

Part of Beckham’s reason for patience: He can wait while evaluating each suitor’s Super Bowl chance.

The Dallas Cowboys might be on that list . But they don’t seem to be on his list .

Comments / 138

Guest
4d ago

I don't get this article I thought they already have signed him by the way the article States I hate articles like that that trick people into thinking the deal has already been done when actually it hasn't!

Reply(15)
50
Zac Johnson
4d ago

The one thing OBJ and the Cowboys have in common… …They’re talked about waaaaay to much. But at least OBJ contributed somewhat to a Super Bowl win. Just sayin’.

Reply(11)
20
Carolina1413
3d ago

Wait....Let me evaluate each team super bowl chances.... How about get in there and help them become a super bowl contender instead of looking for a free ride 🤔 These prima donna athletes are getting ridiculous....

Reply(1)
4
