ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin’s postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland’s Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. He’ll be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. “Feel bad for him,” manager Terry Francona said as his team prepared in Yankee Stadium for Tuesday’s series opener.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Raul Neto
Person
Sean Fitzgerald
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Dean Wade
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Lamar Stevens
Person
Isaiah Mobley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Robin Lopez
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/12/22)

It is Wednesday, October 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to host their former head coach Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium. News about the Patriots players headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy