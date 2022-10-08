CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin’s postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland’s Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series. The team said Monday that Sandlin underwent an MRI that revealed the strain of his Teres major muscle. He’ll be shut down for up to six weeks, eliminating him from any more games this season. “Feel bad for him,” manager Terry Francona said as his team prepared in Yankee Stadium for Tuesday’s series opener.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO