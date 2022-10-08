Read full article on original website
artchilles
4d ago
Is it too far fetched to increase penalties for shootings in public spaces where people abound and consequently are more in danger of being injured by stray bullets. Kinda like the extra penalties in school zones. #becoolkeepthepeace
Reply(1)
6
