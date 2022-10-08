ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Karrion Kross
Fightful

Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
WWE
Fightful

News On Rumored WWE Belt Design Changes

Word that WWE has newly designed championships has been rumored for weeks, and Fightful has learned more. Those that we've spoken to claim that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE. Belt Fan Dan highlighted a couple of those as new tag team belts. Dan noted they're the existing design with a black strap, dual plates and a big WWE logo in the middle of them. He also stated there are old never used tag team titles, which look like the women's tag titles on colored straps. WWE sources also indicated that other design alterations have been mentioned, though we didn't get much elaboration on that.
WWE
Fightful

Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
Fightful

Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WWE
Fightful

WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
WWE
Fightful

Viewership Information For The First Two Episodes Of WOW In Syndication

Viewership information has been revealed for the first two syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the inaugural episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on September 18 was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. the first episode was also watched by 44,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.03 rating.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time

Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
WWE
Fightful

ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
WWE
Fightful

Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent

WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
WWE
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster

Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy