Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/10): Hikaru Shida, Brandon Cutler, More In Action
The October 10 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on the AEW YouTube channel. Complete results can be seen below, and the full stream can be seen above. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/10) Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora. Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh. Lance Archer vs. Papadon.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal, Satnam Singh's Andre The Giant 'Impression', More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 9, 2022. - Last night at Extreme Rules, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 which will also take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This logo features the Liberty Bell and The Return of Roman numerals to the WrestleMania logo as XL could be seen as the representation of the number 40.
Bray Wyatt! | WWE Raw 10/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Will Washington
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) talk WWE Raw for October 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at Miracle.com/Fightful!
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut
Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
News On Rumored WWE Belt Design Changes
Word that WWE has newly designed championships has been rumored for weeks, and Fightful has learned more. Those that we've spoken to claim that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and currently in hand by WWE. Belt Fan Dan highlighted a couple of those as new tag team belts. Dan noted they're the existing design with a black strap, dual plates and a big WWE logo in the middle of them. He also stated there are old never used tag team titles, which look like the women's tag titles on colored straps. WWE sources also indicated that other design alterations have been mentioned, though we didn't get much elaboration on that.
Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales
There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
Viewership Information For The First Two Episodes Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for the first two syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the inaugural episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on September 18 was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. the first episode was also watched by 44,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.03 rating.
AEW Battle Of The Belts IV Viewership And Demo Rating Hit New Low For The Series
The numbers are in for AEW Battle of the Belts IV. ShowBuzzDaily reports AEW Battle of the Belts IV on October 7 drew 317,000 viewers. AEW Battle of the Belts in January drew 704,000 viewers, AEW Battle of the Belts II in April drew 527,000 viewers, and AEW Battle of the Belts III in August drew 437,000 viewers.
Dan Lambert: Jim Cornette Is The Greatest Manager Of All Time
Dan Lambert calls Jim Cornette the greatest manager of all time. Dan Lambert was previously featured in AEW as the face of American Top Team. He worked alongside Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, and he heped bring Paige VanZant to AEW. During his run, he delivered a number of memorable, if not controversial, promos that turned him into one of the company's most hated villains. Lambert has been compared to Cornette, one of the most legendary managers in wrestling history. Cornette was the mouthpiece for top stars like Yokozuna, Owen Hart, Vader, and The Midnight Express, among others.
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Halloween Havoc Ladder Match Qualifier | 10/11/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Enofe & Blade vs. Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad for top tag title contender. -Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jane ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Make sure your...
Post Extreme Rules Edition Of WWE Raw Records 13% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Jumps Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/10. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 10 averaged 1.824 million viewers, which is up big from last week's total of 1.599 million viewers. This is a 13% increase in total viewership. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 to...
Sean Waltman Hopes Chyna Is Honored At DX Anniversary On WWE Raw, Doesn't Want To Bury Young Talent
WWE will celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on Monday's WWE Raw with a reunion featuring Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman. Triple H, Michaels, and Road Dogg remain involved in WWE with Triple H leading WWE creative, Michaels leading NXT creative, and Dogg producing. Waltman (X-Pac) has remained close with the group despite not working for the company.
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster
Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
