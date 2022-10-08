ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1le9_0iRXqCMf00

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence.

Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release.

“I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.

The Oregonian, citing prison officials, reported that Gillmore was transferred in August from Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla to the minimum-security Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland to help him prepare for his re-entry into the community. He will be 63 at the time of his release in December.

KOIN, which first reported his upcoming release, said Gillmore will remain under supervision until 2034 and could be sent back to prison if he violates his parole.

A judge in the Edens case sentenced Gillmore to at least 30 years in prison with a 60-year maximum. But a parole board cut his sentence in half in 1988, the year after he was convicted.

Danielle Tudor, who has said she was a teenager when Gillmore raped her in 1979, has spoken out against his release.

“If he had been able to have been charged for all the rapes he committed, he’d never be getting out,” Tudor told KOIN.

Gillmore has been classified as a sex offender at the lowest risk of reoffending. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life due to his rape conviction, but the classification means the state and county aren’t required to notify surrounding residents that he’s living near them.

His victims are angered that Gillmore isn’t considered a high-risk sex offender, which would require notification to the community wherever he lives or moves.

The Oregonian reported that Tudor said she didn’t understand why he was being classified as a low-level sex offender.

“He was designated as a dangerous offender at trial,” Tudor said.

Comments / 79

LockHIMup2024
4d ago

They should be made to wear GPS location devices locked to their ankles for the rest of their lives. Please divert some Mary Jane tax dollars that direction.

Reply(4)
32
fightforyourrights
4d ago

There are lots of crimes being ignored in Portland. Violent crimes. He will probably fit in quite well. It’s disgusting how this local government is handling the lawlessness in this state. Vote Red to get these tyrants gone. I know a lot of liberals and democrats are not wanting to vote red, but the so called democrats are not real democrats. They are socialists and will keep letting criminals out and keep violence in our streets. Let’s take back our beautiful state.

Reply(3)
46
Some Won
3d ago

good job mayor and governor of the evil democratic party now this guy will be living with you so you can keep an eye on him.... RIGHT?????

Reply(7)
9
 

