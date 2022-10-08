ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Smith Says There’s a ‘Very High’ Chance His Prince Documentary Sees the Light of Day

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqfLe_0iRXphZH00

With the recent release of “Clerks III,” Kevin Smith finally saw one of his longest-gestating passion projects come to fruition. But the director still has plenty of other films on his bucket list and he appears to be focused on completing them. He recently expressed hope that he can make sequels to “Mallrats” and “Tusk” in the near future, and it appears that fans might get to see his long-scrapped Prince documentary soon.

In his 2002 special “An Evening with Kevin Smith,” the filmmaker revealed that he had spent a week interviewing the “Purple Rain” singer for a potential documentary. While the planned concert film the two men were working on never materialized, Smith hopes the footage may soon be repurposed.

“Very high,” Smith told The Guardian when asked about the likelihood of his documentary footage seeing the light of day. “The director of ‘OJ: Made in America’ is making a documentary for Netflix and came to the house to interview me. When they went to the vaults after Prince died they found so much unreleased music and so many music videos, but the only footage of him talking was what I shot. It’s extraordinary: he acts differently to how he ever acted in his entire life, and he talks for hours and hours. It looks like it’s finally going to see the light.”

It appears that the footage of Smith interviewing Prince would be included in Ezra Edelman’s upcoming Prince documentary, so fans hoping to see Smith direct a full fledged film about Prince shouldn’t get their hopes up. But Smith certainly isn’t bitter about the experience. When Prince died in 2016, Smith explained that the process of interviewing the singer helped him establish himself as a podcaster.

“I told a long story about my week-long experience of working with Prince on the first ‘Evening with Kevin Smith’ DVD – a story that would go on to help solidify my reputation outside of filmmaking as a raconteur,” Smith wrote on Facebook . “So as much as I got from Prince as a fan of good music, he also helped to shape ol’ Silent Bob’s second career as a talker. I cried today because I realized what a role model Prince always was to me: an Artist with a capital A who was not afraid to bite the hand that fed, never hesitated to reinvent himself, and was always entertaining on any stage. Today we lost one of the greatest Artists who ever lived.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’

Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Eva Mendes Says She Didn’t Quit Acting, She Just Didn’t Want to Play a Stereotype

Eva Mendes is shutting down rumors that she “quit” Hollywood. Mendes shared an Instagram video clapping back at claims she gave up on her film career. Her last film role was in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014 directorial debut “Lost River,” and Mendes revealed the “dream project” was a “tough act to follow,” especially when she was only being offered “stereotypical roles.” “I never quit acting,” Mendes wrote in the caption. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would.” She added, “Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Angela Lansbury, Star of Stage and Screen, Dead at 96

Angela Lansbury, whose career crossed theater, film, and television across more than seven decades, has died at the age of 96. Her death was announced by MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed by NBC News. “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hope
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Prince
Person
Ezra Edelman
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Martin Scorsese
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Documentary#Light Of Day#Dvd#Film Star#Guardian
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy