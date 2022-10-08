Read full article on original website
Mary H. Richardson Community Center now open
With a start date of September of 2018, it may have taken three years to finally finish, but now the residents of Pearl River County have a new community center. Friday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Mary H. Richardson Community Center, located at 780 South Beech Street in Picayune.
PRC, Picayune and Poplarville school districts receive their accountability ratings.
The Poplarville School District earned an A-rating; Pearl River County School District earned a B-rating and Picayune School district earned a C-rating for its performance in the 2021-2022 school year. Each district received their grade from the Mississippi State Board of Education, released on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Office of...
Picayune receives $5,000 from SMPDD for installation of exit signs
During the Oct. 4, meeting of the Picayune City Council, Mayor Jim Luke read a proclamation deeming Oct. 15, as Hilda Formby Hoffman and Heather Alexander Clunie Day. Luke said the Hilda Hoffman Memorial Archive was formed as part of her dying wish for her ancestry research be available to the public. The house where the archive is currently located, at 301 Williams Ave., was donated by Heather Alexander Clunie.
Climb CDC opens new location in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Pearl River County opened a new resource center in Picayune. County Supervisor Donald Hart had been working on getting the building ready for the past three years. The newly opened building is now named the Mary H. Richardson Center. The center will have several programs, including...
No. 8 Pearl River’s Alex Emery claims MACCC Player of the Week honor
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After yet another incredible week for the No. 8 Pearl River men’s soccer team, Alex Emery (Gulfport; West Harrison) has claimed the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week. Emery joins teammates Maddux Francis (Poplarville) and Christopher Dommer (Copenhagen, Denmark) as men’s...
Community members hold vigil for Jaheim McMillan
Nice sunny weather to start the week. Better rain chances by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Nice & dry for now. Possibly wetter by Wednesday. Click and watch the forecast video for details. 'Penguins & Pops' event happening at Mississippi Aquarium. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
Gulfport: 7 Best Places to visit in Gulfport, Mississippi
The waterfront village of Gulfport is home to independent shops and boutiques with everything from antiques to gifts to home decor. Visitors can also indulge in a variety of spa treatments and massage therapy at local businesses. Best Places to visit in Gulfport. The town is also known for its...
Pearl River ready for Homecoming showdown with Copiah-Lincoln
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Dobie Holden Stadium is sure to be packed Thursday as the Pearl River football team returns home to host Copiah-Lincoln for Homecoming. Pearl River will hold its Homecoming festivities at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7 p.m. “For the three home games that we’ve had...
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Pearl River’s Bryan Whitehead II named MACCC Defensive Player of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River football’s Bryan Whitehead II (Bartlett, Tenn.) has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a dominant performance last week. The award is the first of the season for a Wildcat football player. Whitehead II has...
In $150M deal, LCMC acquires Lakeview and two Tulane hospitals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a hyper-competitive hospital market, Louisiana Children’s Medical Center (LCMC) is expanding its foothold in the North Shore and Greater New Orleans area. LCMC announced Monday (Oct. 10) a $150 million expansion deal in which it will acquire Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Lakeviews...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Hub City cyclist killed in South 40th accident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A car accident in Hattiesburg today resulted in the death of a bicyclist. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the intersection of South 40th Avenue and Hardy Street. The driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra...
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.
No. 8 Pearl River’s Alex Emery picks up national award
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After being named MACCC Player of the Week on Tuesday, No. 8 Pearl River’s Alex Emery(Gulfport; West Harrison) received some more good news Wednesday. The National Junior College Athletic Association announced that the Wildcat forward was named the DII Player of the Week. Emery joins...
Arrests collected on Oct. 6, 2022
Matthew D. Graves, 38, 600 Rosa St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct. Andrew Vincent Gugliuzzi, 55, 40 Falcon Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Sept. 29, for disorderly conduct. James Earl Lavigne, 47, 16 Sam Wallace Rd., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Sept. 29, for...
No. 13 PRCC turns in best single-match performance since 2017
DECATUR, Miss. — The No. 13 Pearl River women’s soccer team put on a remarkable goal-scoring performance Sunday evening, defeating Oxford College of Emery 10-1. The offensive output was the largest by PRCC since its 11-goal performance in 2017. “We played really well and were able to move...
Bicyclist identified in fatal Jackson Co. crash
ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after an accident involving a bike and a truck Monday night. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the bicyclist was 44-year-old Dickey Ray Payne of Vancleave. Sheriff Mike Ezell says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Payne was riding a bike...
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
