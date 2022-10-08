ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem

JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
JACKSON, MS
No Help for the Mississippi River

Low levels on the Mississippi River have led to problems with commodity movements as barge traffic slows to a crawl. The Missouri River won’t be much help according to John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Office in Omaha…..https://on.soundcloud.com/vpcHL. Remus says the Corps has minimal...
Mississippi approaches second severe weather season

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Though the fall weather is a pleasant relief from the hot summer temperatures, we are entering a severe weather season. The National Weather Service says Mississippi is approaching its second peak for severe weather. On average, Mississippi has 30 to 100 tornadoes a year. During severe...
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi

I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents

CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
CLINTON, MS
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
Storms to Move Through Tonight, Watch Posted to the North

An approaching cold front will help to produce some beneficial rainfall across Mississippi today and tonight but also some storms which could be packing damaging winds. Areas along and north of I-20 are now under a Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather with winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail possible. The National Weather Service says a tornado can’t be ruled out. A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for north Mississippi.
Mississippi congressional, judicial elections set for Nov. 8

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi has important races for U.S. House of Representatives, some special elections and non-partisan judicial races on the ballot Nov. 8. Some of those races are uncontested, with only one candidate qualifying to run for the office. For instance, that’s the case in circuit court judge races in the 8th and 10th districts and the 12th Chancery Court District.
No. 8 Pearl River’s Alex Emery claims MACCC Player of the Week honor

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After yet another incredible week for the No. 8 Pearl River men’s soccer team, Alex Emery (Gulfport; West Harrison) has claimed the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week. Emery joins teammates Maddux Francis (Poplarville) and Christopher Dommer (Copenhagen, Denmark) as men’s...
POPLARVILLE, MS
ALBERT TURNAGE FOR CHANCERY JUDGE, POST 1

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Paid for by Committee to Elect Albert Turnage, Chancery Judge. Prepared, distributed and approved by Albert Turnage. MageeNews.com is an online...
