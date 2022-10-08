Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem
JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Monday, October 10. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 Ride Specials: $30 Ride Survivor Day from 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. Scheduled Activities […]
wnax.com
No Help for the Mississippi River
Low levels on the Mississippi River have led to problems with commodity movements as barge traffic slows to a crawl. The Missouri River won’t be much help according to John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Office in Omaha…..https://on.soundcloud.com/vpcHL. Remus says the Corps has minimal...
Low water levels at Mississippi River affect farmers, soon your wallet
TUNICA, MS. — Prices at the grocery store could increase if the Mississippi River water levels continue to drop and cause havoc for farmers. As FOX13 found out, moving the grain alone has been a challenge and as long as that continues the tougher it could be for all of us at the store.
wcbi.com
Mississippi approaches second severe weather season
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Though the fall weather is a pleasant relief from the hot summer temperatures, we are entering a severe weather season. The National Weather Service says Mississippi is approaching its second peak for severe weather. On average, Mississippi has 30 to 100 tornadoes a year. During severe...
mississippifreepress.org
An Unexpected Life I Cherish: 20 Years of Building Free Press Journalism in Mississippi
I woke up this morning thinking about navigating the often-rough and often-delightful waters of the last 20 years of Free Press journalism in Mississippi. I then saw a picture pop up on my Facebook page from 20 years ago with Bingo Gunter, then a manager at Hal & Mal’s who would become the Jackson Free Press’ first assistant editor and now a powerhouse South Carolina academic focused on real history and race equity. We were hugging Sherri Williams, then a Clarion-Ledger reporter who introduced me to a lot of people as we were starting the JFP, and now is a badass national journalism educator and thinker in Washington, D.C.
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
AOL Corp
SNAP FAQ: What Are Mississippi’s Eligibility Requirements and How Can You Apply?
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the food stamp program, helps low-income families and individuals purchase the food they need from authorized locations. In Mississippi, SNAP is administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and benefits are distributed to SNAP recipients via EBT cards each month.
Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
WDAM-TV
Made in Mississippi
WLBT
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
kicks96news.com
Storms to Move Through Tonight, Watch Posted to the North
An approaching cold front will help to produce some beneficial rainfall across Mississippi today and tonight but also some storms which could be packing damaging winds. Areas along and north of I-20 are now under a Level 2 “slight” risk of severe weather with winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail possible. The National Weather Service says a tornado can’t be ruled out. A severe thunderstorm watch has been posted for north Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi congressional, judicial elections set for Nov. 8
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi has important races for U.S. House of Representatives, some special elections and non-partisan judicial races on the ballot Nov. 8. Some of those races are uncontested, with only one candidate qualifying to run for the office. For instance, that’s the case in circuit court judge races in the 8th and 10th districts and the 12th Chancery Court District.
Picayune Item
No. 8 Pearl River’s Alex Emery claims MACCC Player of the Week honor
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — After yet another incredible week for the No. 8 Pearl River men’s soccer team, Alex Emery (Gulfport; West Harrison) has claimed the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Player of the Week. Emery joins teammates Maddux Francis (Poplarville) and Christopher Dommer (Copenhagen, Denmark) as men’s...
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
mageenews.com
ALBERT TURNAGE FOR CHANCERY JUDGE, POST 1
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Paid for by Committee to Elect Albert Turnage, Chancery Judge. Prepared, distributed and approved by Albert Turnage. MageeNews.com is an online...
