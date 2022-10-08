ELLISVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River football team gave No. 5 Jones College all it could handle Saturday evening but came up just short 16-10 at Bobcat Stadium. “We’re proud of the fight. These guys are going to do that every week,” head coach Seth Smith. “It was a case where we are so close in these games, and we have to find a way to win. We made a couple of boneheaded mistakes that hurt us. It’s hard to score in this league, so if you put yourself in long distance situations, it’s tough.

