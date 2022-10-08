Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Horry County, officials say

One person has died after being hit by a pickup truck early Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Terry Johnson, 39, died at the scene of the crash from multiple injuries, Darris Fowler said.

The pickup truck was traveling north on Wayside Road near Secondary 548 when the driver hit a pedestrian, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper James Miller.

The crash happened about 5:40 a.m in the Conway area.

No additional details have been released.

The Highway patrol is investigating.