ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck in Horry County, officials say

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 4 days ago

One person has died after being hit by a pickup truck early Sunday, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Terry Johnson, 39, died at the scene of the crash from multiple injuries, Darris Fowler said.

The pickup truck was traveling north on Wayside Road near Secondary 548 when the driver hit a pedestrian, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper James Miller.

The crash happened about 5:40 a.m in the Conway area.

No additional details have been released.

The Highway patrol is investigating.

Comments / 0

Related
wfxb.com

A Conway Man has Been Arrested for a Motorcycle Crash Resulting in 3 Injured and 1 Dead

A man has been charged for a motorcycle crash that occurred just a few weeks ago and resulted in the death of 36-year-old, Autumn Viar. Two motorcycles were traveling North on Highway 17 Business when one struck the rear of the other. Both had a driver as well as a passenger. The incident caused all four people to be ejected. Viar was the passenger of the bike that was struck. She was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died after she was taken to the hospital.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

SCHP trooper involved in 2-car crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred at Highway 501 and Three Mile Fork just before 12:30 p.m. According to MCSO, neither driver was injured.
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
Conway, SC
Accidents
Horry County, SC
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Highway
WMBF

Driver dies after vehicle collides with tree on I-95

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after their vehicle collided with a tree in the Pee Dee late Friday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 95 in Dillon County at around 9 p.m. Lee said a 2019...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Horry County Man Accused Of Killing Three Family Members

(Horry County, SC) -- A South Carolina man is accused of killing three family members. On Sunday, Natasha Stevens was found dead in a home in Horry County and Jim DeWitt and Gloria DeWitt were found dead in Richland County. Jim DeWitt was an Atlantic Beach Council member. Twenty-five-year-old Matthew...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Man charged in connection to deadly Surfside Beach motorcycle accident

A man was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence with death results in connection to a fatal collision near Surfside Beach on Sept. 25. Autum Viar, 36, of Amherst Virginia, died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office, and three others were injured, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WBTW News13

2 taken to hospital after car hits guardrail in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car ran into a guardrail in Horry County, authorities said. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 3:46 a.m. to the area of Highway 22 near Highway 905. The crash blocked lanes of traffic while emergency crews worked […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crash with injuries reported on Hwy 544 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash with injuries in Horry County on Sunday. It happened at about 6:05 p.m. on Highway 544 near Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s real-time online traffic database. Pictures sent to News13 by a viewer show a motorcycle on its side […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
FLORENCE, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
7K+
Followers
149
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy