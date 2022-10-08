Read full article on original website
Neely "frustrated" by "narrative" surrounding Sweeney's drafting for Bruins
BOSTON -- The first round of the 2015 NHL Draft -- Don Sweeney's first as GM of the Boston Bruins -- was undeniably a disaster. Armed with the 13th, 14th, and 15th overall pick, Sweeney was unable to swing any trades to move up, and ended up using all three picks, whiffing on two of them in spectacular fashion.It was a misstep that has severely hampered the Bruins, who have struggled to supplement their roster through the draft with Sweeney as GM.While Bruins president Cam Neely is willing to concede the failure of the 2015 draft -- and even a...
NHL Announces Bruins Opening Night Roster For 2022-23 Season
The Bruins have set their roster ahead of their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Boston had a few question marks on who would make the roster, especially after Marc McLaughlin was among a number of players sent down to Providence. But the NHL announced opening rosters for the 2022-23 season for all franchises, and the Bruins roster can be viewed below:
NBC Sports
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Yardbarker
2022-23 Top 10 Boston Bruins Prospects
The Boston Bruins have been a Stanley Cup contending team for a long time. The organization won the Cup in 2011 with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand as the remaining core players. To maintain that competitive status the cost has been trading draft picks and prospects. The Bruins have had...
NBC Sports
Bruins enter new season with much better depth, but health is huge factor
BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Boston Bruins players and management feel pretty good about the roster that's been put together entering Wednesday night's season opener against the Washington Capitals. But there's one factor that has the potential to complicate matters in a profound way, and that's health. Sure, health is a factor...
It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179. Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.
WUSA
Capitals Opening Night Preview: Washington Capitals vs. Boston Bruins
The Capitals will open the season Wednesday without Hagelin, center Nicklas Backstrom and right winger Tom Wilson. Backstrom is also out indefinitely after surgery.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings
Folks, Bruins hockey is back. Boston opens its 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. Both teams are dealing with injuries to core players, but the Caps and B’s also boast a couple of electric goal scorers in Alex Ovechkin and David Pastrnak. David...
Everything Bruins, David Pastrnak said about contract negotiations before season opener
On the eve of the start of the Bruins’ 2022-23 season which begins Wednesday in Washington, David Pastrnak’s contract situation remained a big question mark although all involved continued to express optimism. Boston’s high-scoring forward can be an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 season. But Pastrnak has...
NBC Sports
Marchand explains how offseason hip surgery will improve his skating
BRIGHTON, Mass. -- Brad Marchand is making good progress, but more work remains before the Boston Bruins left winger is healthy enough to return to game action. The 34-year-old forward underwent a double hip arthroscopy and labral repair on May 27, with an expected recovery time of about six months.
Preparing For Bruins Season ‘Best Thing In The World’ For David Krejci
BRIGHTON, Mass. — Flashback a year ago and things were much different for Boston Bruins forward David Krejci. The veteran centerman wasn’t preparing for an NHL season, instead he packed up his bags and brought his professional hockey career overseas, playing in his native Czech Republic. But Krejci,...
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins: Grading Don Sweeney’s 2022 Offseason
It was a quiet 2022 off-season in terms of roster subtractions and additions for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney. Despite minor subtractions and additions to the 2022-23 roster, there was no shortage of storylines surrounding Sweeney. With free agency over, the 2022 Entry Draft in Montreal in the books, and training camp and the preseason in the books let’s look back and grade Sweeney’s 2022 offseason.
NBC Sports
Are we about to witness this Bruins core's 'Last Dance'?
The Boston Bruins are an older team, and their window to win the Stanley Cup is rapidly closing. Therefore, it's not unfair to wonder whether the 2022-23 NHL season represents the last chance for the team's veteran core to win another championship. If it seems like this question has been...
NESN.com
How Jim Montgomery Will Approach Bruins’ Goalie Situation This Season
BRIGHTON, Mass. — First-year Boston head coach Jim Montgomery already has made a handful of decisions when it came to who to keep on the Bruins’ roster. The next decision on the docket for Montgomery: Who will start in net for the Bruins in their season opener Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena?
Bruins Odds To Win Stanley Cup Ahead Of Season Opener
Over the last 10 seasons, the Boston Bruins have appeared in the Stanley Cup Finals twice, but each time they didn’t come away with the coveted hardware. The Bruins might be armed with more motivation this season to get their hands on Lord Stanley, but it could be an uphill battle to get in a position to have that sizable opportunity.
Celtics Make It Clear They Trust Marcus Smart At Point Guard
As it has been for the last two seasons, a popular preseason question that many have for the Celtics is whether or not Marcus Smart is the right point guard to guide Boston to a championship. That’s right, after a season in which he was named the NBA’s Defensive Player...
Jim Montgomery Shares Message To Bruins Ahead Of Season Opener
The Bruins begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night after an offseason that saw the returns of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron. And even though Boston is facing some injuries to key players, coach Jim Montgomery doesn’t want that to be the focus. Boston travels to Washington to take on...
