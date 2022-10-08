Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
‘You F’ing B----!’ Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Cusses Ref on Tom Brady Penalty in Loss to Bucs
The zebra-coddling of Tom Brady has long been sort of an "open secret'' in the NFL. Maybe it's subconscious on the part of referees and their protection of the 45-year-old legend. Or maybe it's respect and familiarity, as the QB has been at this a long, long time - long enough to truly develop relationships with officials.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals’ Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens
The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night in Baltimore. Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the game. An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should be explosive, but the Bengals are ranked near the bottom of the NFL in one key category.
Raleigh News & Observer
Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk
"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
NFL・
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Injury Report: Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay Not Practicing Wednesday
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a hamstring issue, was not expected to practice Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Toney, who has two catches for zero yards, didn’t make the trip last week to London with the team,...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Among Worst NFL Teams in Latest Power Rankings
Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after theylost to the New England Patriots in Week 5. "Getting blanked by the Patriots was a heartbreaking moment for the Lions-will-turn-this-around crowd. With all the talent offensively (both on the field and in the coaching booth), it’s stunning to see this team sitting at 1-4."
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full
The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing
After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints ‘Got All the Calls’ in Seattle Loss
In sports, it isn't common that the refs are the sole factor in a team losing a game. While it can happen and has happened in the past, generally speaking, a team loses due to their own mistakes that they can't overcome. For the Seattle Seahawks, their loss to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys - & Dr. Oz! - Vs. Eagles in Senate Race?
Could America's Team influence an American election? Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman appears to hope so, planning to use his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz's apparent love of the Dallas Cowboys against him. The Democratic candidate's campaign for the Keystone State's seat in the United States Senate has posted billboards near...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
Raleigh News & Observer
PJ Walker feels for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule but is ready for his shot
It’s both ironic and poetic that quarterback PJ Walker is on track to start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Walker was the only winning quarterback of the Matt Rhule era. His 2-0 mark will be tested against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams if Baker Mayfield cannot practice this week due to a high ankle sprain.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ron Rivera Apologizes to Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders: ‘S---, I Had A Bad Day’
"Shit,'' Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said as part of his apology to Carson Wentz for his public criticism of the QB. "I had a bad day.''. Rivera's Commanders have experienced far too many of those, the latest coming when the coach was asked what separates his 1-4 team from the rest of the winners in the NFC East.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Waive Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived defensive end Khalid Kareem on Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old didn't play in a game this season due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals took Kareem in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had one career sack and 28 tackles in 23 career games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Week 6: Ravens Vs. Giants Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction
Week 6: Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1) Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 1 PM EST at MetLife Stadium. Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield has high-ankle sprain, status for Week 6 vs. Rams in question
The Carolina Panthers could have a new starting quarterback on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, as interim head coach Steve Wilks prepares to make his debut on the road in Week 6. Incumbent starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team’s 37-15 loss to the San...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/12
CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Raleigh News & Observer
Recap from Raiders 30-29 Loss to Chiefs
With at one point having a 17-0 lead, the Las Vegas Raiders looked in prime position to pull off a big upset on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was part of a successful first half where the Raiders were able to impose their will on both sides of the ball.
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed
HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye-week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team with a victory Monday after recording their first win of the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Everything Referee Carl Cheffers said About Controversial Call
HENDERSON, Nev.--As a member of the PFWA (Pro Football Writer Association), we designate a pool reporter each week to discuss decisions made by the referees each week. Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones had a strip sack of the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr. The play was ruled a roughing the passer.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Comments / 0