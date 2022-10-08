ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Raleigh News & Observer

Quick Hits: Changes in Practice and A lot of QB Talk

"PJ [Walker] took all the snaps today. Baker [Mayfield] is day-to-day. He's making progress and after talking to him this morning, he feels like he may have a chance [of playing] this weekend, so we'll see how it goes." Any update on Darnold. "Not yet. We talked this morning that...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Among Worst NFL Teams in Latest Power Rankings

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after theylost to the New England Patriots in Week 5. "Getting blanked by the Patriots was a heartbreaking moment for the Lions-will-turn-this-around crowd. With all the talent offensively (both on the field and in the coaching booth), it’s stunning to see this team sitting at 1-4."
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full

The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing

After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys - & Dr. Oz! - Vs. Eagles in Senate Race?

Could America's Team influence an American election? Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman appears to hope so, planning to use his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz's apparent love of the Dallas Cowboys against him. The Democratic candidate's campaign for the Keystone State's seat in the United States Senate has posted billboards near...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

PJ Walker feels for former Panthers coach Matt Rhule but is ready for his shot

It’s both ironic and poetic that quarterback PJ Walker is on track to start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Walker was the only winning quarterback of the Matt Rhule era. His 2-0 mark will be tested against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams if Baker Mayfield cannot practice this week due to a high ankle sprain.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals Waive Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem

CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived defensive end Khalid Kareem on Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old didn't play in a game this season due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals took Kareem in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had one career sack and 28 tackles in 23 career games.
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 6: Ravens Vs. Giants Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

Week 6: Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at New York Giants (4-1) Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, 1 PM EST at MetLife Stadium. Ravens are favored by 6.5 (SI Sportsbook) Television: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore) Stream:Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android; Ravens website. Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock...
BALTIMORE, MD
Raleigh News & Observer

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/12

CB Jaycee Horn (ribs) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Recap from Raiders 30-29 Loss to Chiefs

With at one point having a 17-0 lead, the Las Vegas Raiders looked in prime position to pull off a big upset on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was part of a successful first half where the Raiders were able to impose their will on both sides of the ball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed

HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye-week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team with a victory Monday after recording their first win of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Everything Referee Carl Cheffers said About Controversial Call

HENDERSON, Nev.--As a member of the PFWA (Pro Football Writer Association), we designate a pool reporter each week to discuss decisions made by the referees each week. Last night, the Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones had a strip sack of the Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr. The play was ruled a roughing the passer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
CINCINNATI, OH

