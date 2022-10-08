Casting Call: New Steph Curry project & party goers this week

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

There will be strict Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There's also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

“STORMWIND” (NETFLIX)

(A DAY AT THE BEACH)

* Seeking: Males/Females & Real Families for a "Beach Scene" ALL Ages

* 1st Covid Test date: 2 days before Fitting (Test Bump = $50)

* Fittings: October 10th - 14th (Fitting Bump = $31.25)

* 2nd Covid Test date: Oct. 21st or 22nd (Test Bump = $50)

* Filming date : Monday October 24th (in Acworth)

* This project requires vaccination & boosters (if eligible)

* To Apply for Roles & Submit Availability: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* If you're NEW to Casting All Talent, join our database: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

“STORMWIND” (NETFLIX)

(LIFE GUARD)

* Seeking: Real Experienced "Life Guard" 21yrs & Older

* 1st Covid Test date: 2 days before Fitting (Test Bump = $50)

* Fittings: October 10th - 14th (Fitting Bump = $31.25)

* 2nd Covid Test date: Oct. 21st or 22nd (Test Bump = $50)

* Filming date: Monday October 24th (in Acworth)

* This project requires vaccination & boosters (if eligible)

* To Apply for Roles & Submit Availability: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

* If you're NEW to Casting All Talent, join our database: SignUp.CastingAllTalent.com

“STORMWIND” (NETFLIX)

(AMPUTEE)

* Seeking: Male or Female "Leg Amputee" 18yrs & Older

* Filming: Friday November 17th

* Emails must include the following:

- First & Last Name

- Height / Weight / Clothing Sizes

- Location & Contact Info

- Vaccination Status

- 2 Cell Phone Photos (Headshot & Full Body)

- Your General Availability

- Type of Amputation

- Types of Prosthetics (if any)

*Please Email All Info to: Talent@castingalltalent.com

* Put “AMPUTEE” in subject line

There will be strict COVID-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing which is paid for by production.

“POSSUM TROT” (Film)

(STEP CURRY - LETITIA WRIGHT Project)

* Seeking: Any Gender / Any Ethnicity / Any Age (Babies to Grandparents)

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” (To Apply For Number - See Link Below)

* ALSO: Casting Background Actors w/Vehicles from 1970's - 1990's

* Shoots: NOW - November 2022

* Please visit the link for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database

There will be strict Covid set procedures that Background talent must follow.

All talent will have a Covid test administered on set.

“CAUGHT UP” (Tyler Perry Project)

(ATTRACTIVE MIAMI TYPES)

* Male/Females All Ethnicities to portray "Miami Club Goers" 18 - 35yrs

- Ballers / Model types / Trendy Wardrobes / Sexy Miami & So. Beach types

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2/3 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg no pdf or word document

- Vaccination Status

- Pics of your Upscale Car w/Year, Make & Model (If applies)

* Test: 24hrs prior to film date. ($25 Testing Bump)

* Filming : Thursday Oct. 13th

* Put “CLUB 10/13” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: dcseriescasting@gmail.com

There will be strict COVID set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly. COVID testing is paid for & provided by production.

“SEVEN YEAR B*TCH” (FILM)

(PARTY PARTY PARTY - VARIOUS ROLES)

(MULTIPLE DATES // NO VACCINATION REQUIRED!!)

* Currently Casting several different Roles/Scenes that take place at a club.

* Everyone is welcomed to apply, there's a strong LGBTQIA+ vibe presence going on.

- So Bring It - If You Got It!

* Please choose all dates that you're available - we'll try to book you as much as possible!

* ALL Filming will have a Mid-Late Morning call times.

- Please plan for a 12hr day (at least). These dates will NOT be overnights.

FILMING DATES:

THURSDAY Oct. 20th

FRIDAY Oct. 21st

MONDAY Oct. 24th

TUESDAY Oct. 25th

WEDNESDAY Oct. 26th

PLEASE SEE ALL ROLES BELOW & APPLY TO ANY OR ALL THAT YOU THINK YOU FIT BEST IN THE FORM BELOW:

* PARTY GOERS

- RATE: $150/12

- COVID BUMP: $30

- AGE: 18 - 50yrs

- GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

* DRAG QUEENS

RATE: $150/12

COVID BUMP: $30

AGE: 18 - 50

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: ALL

NOTES: CASTING DRAG QUEENS (OF ALL LEVELS) - PLEASE INDICATE IN THE FORM BELOW IF YOU HAVE YOUR OWN DRAG CLOTHING/MAKEUP OR IF YOU ARE JUST COMFORTABLE BEING DRESSED IN DRAG.

* GOGO BOYS

RATE: $150/12

COVID BUMP: $30

AGE: 18 - 35yrs

GENDER: MALE

ETHNICITY: ALL

NOTES: NEEDING HOT MALES WILLING TO DANCE TO SPICE UP TO MOOD

* WAITSTAFF

RATE: $150/12

COVID BUMP: $30

AGE: 18 - 40

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

NOTES: REAL SERVING EXPERIENCE REQUESTED

* Exp. BARTENDERS

RATE: $150/12

COVID BUMP: $30

AGE: 18 - 40

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

IMPORTANT INFO: NO VACCINATION REQUIRED

LINK TO APPLY: https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/syb-party

There will be strict COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

“Sweet Magnolias”

(FEATURED ROLES)

* Males & Females All Ethnicities to portray "Interfaith Council meeting"

18 - 20yrs

* Seeking: ACTUAL or people at least familiar with these various faiths & attire

* Hundu Male or Female with some Traditional Attire

* Muslim Male or Female with some Traditional Attire

* Catholic Priest

* Shoots: Monday Oct. 17th

* Submit: Name, Age, Recent photos, Contact info & All clothes sizes

* Put “INTERFAITH COUNCIL” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: SweetMagnoliasExtras@gmail.com

There will be strict Covid-19 set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid-19 Testing, which are paid for by production.

“GREAT OPPRTUNITY FOR MINORS”

(FALL BREAK FOR YOUR KIDS)

* Sign them up for PAID Movie Extra opportunities with Central Casting!

* No Experience Required and there are No Fees to sign up with us.

* RESERVATION LINKS:

* For MINORS 17yr and younger: https://www.centralcasting.com/ga/kids/sign-up/

* Adults 18yr+ you can sign up too: https://www.centralcasting.com/ga/sign-up/

* Once onboarded, our talent enjoy benefits including:

- First choice Casting for Upcoming Productions

- An official Central Casting Headshot and Full Body Shot

- Eligibility to attend Central Casting exclusive events such as Central Casting University Classes

- Neither You or Prod. Staff will need to fill out time consuming paperwork on set.

- Casting Directors and production staff on set prefer Background Actors who are already onboard w/Central Casting - they'll already have the required paperwork in place.

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Questions? / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* On Location Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg