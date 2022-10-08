Aljamain Sterling has never been shy when asked about his feelings on cheating in mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to his next opponent T.J. Dillashaw. The two-time UFC bantamweight champion was suspended for two years after he got busted using recombinant human erythropoietin — better known as EPO — following a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo back in 2019. In the wake of that suspension, Dillashaw admitted fault but maintains his innocence that he had never used performance enhancing drugs outside of that lone incident.

