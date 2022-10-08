Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Anthony Smith says ‘I’m done doubting’ Charles Oliveira, explains how he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Anthony Smith has often heaped praise on Charles Oliveira since “Do Bronx” became the best lightweight in the UFC, but continuously found himself picking Oliveira’s opponents when it came time to make actual predictions for his fights. He did it when Oliveira fought Michael Chandler for the...
MMA Fighting
Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments
Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
MMA Fighting
Pride Never Die: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pride FC with 25 of its best moments, part 2
Twenty-five years ago this week, the MMA landscape changed forever when Pride FC held its inaugural event, Pride 1 in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 1997. Conceived originally as a promotional outlet for professional wrestler Nobuhiko Takada to fight Rickson Gracie, Pride 1 brought 47,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome and became an instant success in Japan. More events quickly followed, with Pride launching their first Grand Prix event in 2000, which was won by former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman. In no time, Pride established itself as one of the premier MMA organizations in the world.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s reveal as UFC 280 main event backup
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski revealed on Monday that he will be the backup for the vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Volkanovski’s involvement...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Tyron Woodley praises Anderson Silva but warns anyone underestimating Jake Paul: ‘He’s got KO power’
Tyron Woodley never looked past Jake Paul over the course of two fights and he offers that same advice to Anderson Silva as he prepares to clash with the YouTuber turned boxer on Oct. 29. As Paul sought to legitimize his boxing career, Woodley was considered his first real challenge...
MMA Fighting
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando co-main event
Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are keeping the upper tier of the heavyweight division moving. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Tuivasa (15-4) and Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tuivasa is currently ranked No. 5 at heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Pavlovich holds the No. 7 spot.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘They’d scratch that title fight before my fight’ with Petr Yan at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley intends to make a statement at UFC 280. The promotion’s big upcoming return to Abu Dhabi will essentially feature two possibly unofficial tournaments at lightweight and bantamweight. With both divisions’ titles on the line in the last two bouts, top contenders square off on the main card leading up to them. In one of the more surprising matchups, O’Malley faces former champion, Petr Yan, as he aims for his biggest career win to date.
MMA Fighting
‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280
Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Chatri Sityodtong explains Eddie Alvarez departure, says Nate Diaz deal ‘not our typical path’
ONE Championship is, of course, interested in high-profile free agents despite being “very, very selective” about who gets a contract. When CEO Chatri Sityodtong looks at past acquisitions (Eddie Alvarez) and present possibilities (Nate Diaz), maximizing value is his biggest concern. Alvarez parted ways with ONE Championship because,...
NFL・
MMA Fighting
Cub Swanson stoic and silent during bizarre media day with teammate answering all of his questions
Cub Swanson had nothing to say ahead of his bantamweight debut at UFC Vegas 62. Just days away from his first attempt to cut down to 135 pounds, the UFC and WEC veteran stayed silent during media day while having his teammate and friend Dan Argueta answer questions for him.
MMA Fighting
UFC free fight video: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274
Charles Oliviera walked into the octagon at UFC 274 without the lightweight title. A weight miss of a half-pound left Oliveira without the belt for his second scheduled title defense in the headliner of the May 7 pay-per-view event in Phoenix. That meant only Justin Gaethje could claim the title if he won their five-round fight. But the Brazilian showed he was not ready to give up the throne, even if he couldn’t technically claim it.
MMA Fighting
Brett Johns calls out James Gallagher for Ireland card and tells Bellator ‘if I don’t finish him, cut me’
In a perfect world, Brett Johns would be completely happy if his career ended with Bellator MMA. That said, the veteran bantamweight understands that the Paramount-owned promotion wasn’t all that happy with his recent win over Jordan Winski that ended in a lopsided decision but wasn’t exactly the kind of fight that will be replayed as one of the best of the year when 2022 is over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd to fight Julia Budd in PFL debut on Nov. 25
Aspen Ladd has her first PFL assignment. The former UFC bantamweight announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that she is scheduled to fight former Bellator champion Julia Budd in a featherweight bout at the PFL 2022 Championship event on Nov. 25 in New York. MMA Mania was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Matt Riddle believes Jon Jones was clean in wrestling match wins: ‘I think that helped’
Matt Riddle is one of the few men who can say they’ve beaten Jon Jones. Going back to their high school wrestling days, Riddle and Jones competed on two occasions with the WWE star picking up victories both times. Since then, Jones has gone on to become arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but not without controversy.
MMA Fighting
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev set for UFC 282
Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have agreed to meet in a fight that could determine a new No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
MMA Fighting
Viviane Araujo doubled therapy sessions ahead of first UFC main event with Alexa Grasso
Seeing your face on a UFC poster for a main event can change your approach to a fight, and Viviane Araujo felt that going into her UFC Vegas 62 headlining bout with Alexa Grasso on Oct. 15. “Vivi” was given the opportunity after defeating Andrea Lee via decision this past...
MMA Fighting
Justin Gaethje targeting 2023 return, believes he’s 2 or 3 wins away from next UFC title shot
Justin Gaethje plans to return to the UFC’s octagon in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful — and much-needed — surgery on his nose. During the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame red carpet in July, Gaethje told members of the media he was heading to surgery to repair his damaged nose following his first-round stoppage loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. For “The Highlight,” it wasn’t just about improving his life as a fighter and professional athlete, but as a regular human being as well.
MMA Fighting
Aljamain Sterling already made peace that he’ll be fighting a ‘souped up’ T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280
Aljamain Sterling has never been shy when asked about his feelings on cheating in mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to his next opponent T.J. Dillashaw. The two-time UFC bantamweight champion was suspended for two years after he got busted using recombinant human erythropoietin — better known as EPO — following a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo back in 2019. In the wake of that suspension, Dillashaw admitted fault but maintains his innocence that he had never used performance enhancing drugs outside of that lone incident.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Aljamain Sterling talks T.J. Dillashaw and Yan vs. O’Malley; Jake Paul previews fight against Anderson Silva
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling stops by the show as well as Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming showdown against Anderson Silva. Sterling will preview his upcoming title defense against T.J. Dillashaw while addressing the cheating allegations that have continued...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul confident Floyd Mayweather fight happens, but prefers pro bout to ‘take his undefeated record’
Jake Paul isn’t impressed with the fights that Floyd Mayweather has taken lately as the now-retired former boxing champion continues engaging in exhibition bouts against largely overmatched opposition. Right now, Paul is focused on his own fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva on Oct. 29 but he’s fully confident...
Comments / 0