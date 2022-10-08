ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

MMA Fighting

Video: Conor McGregor in-cage confrontation with referee leads list of unbelievable Bellator moments

Conor McGregor has never fought for Bellator, but that doesn’t mean he’s never been inside the Bellator cage. The promotion released the second episode its “Moments You Wouldn’t Believe” series on YouTube, featuring “Notorious” and his infamous Bellator 187 scuffle with referee Marc Goddard. McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward scored a knockout win at the Nov. 10, 2017, event in Dublin and the UFC star immediately entered the cage to celebrate.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Pride Never Die: Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Pride FC with 25 of its best moments, part 2

Twenty-five years ago this week, the MMA landscape changed forever when Pride FC held its inaugural event, Pride 1 in Tokyo on Oct. 11, 1997. Conceived originally as a promotional outlet for professional wrestler Nobuhiko Takada to fight Rickson Gracie, Pride 1 brought 47,000 fans to the Tokyo Dome and became an instant success in Japan. More events quickly followed, with Pride launching their first Grand Prix event in 2000, which was won by former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman. In no time, Pride established itself as one of the premier MMA organizations in the world.
MMA Fighting

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich booked for UFC Orlando co-main event

Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich are keeping the upper tier of the heavyweight division moving. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Tuivasa (15-4) and Pavlovich (16-1) are set to fight in the co-main event of UFC Orlando, which takes place Dec. 3 at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. Tuivasa is currently ranked No. 5 at heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Pavlovich holds the No. 7 spot.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley: ‘They’d scratch that title fight before my fight’ with Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley intends to make a statement at UFC 280. The promotion’s big upcoming return to Abu Dhabi will essentially feature two possibly unofficial tournaments at lightweight and bantamweight. With both divisions’ titles on the line in the last two bouts, top contenders square off on the main card leading up to them. In one of the more surprising matchups, O’Malley faces former champion, Petr Yan, as he aims for his biggest career win to date.
MMA Fighting

‘Lion walks with lions’: Charles Oliveira strolls with white lion ahead of UFC 280

Charles Oliveira sure knows how to make an entrance. On Oct. 22, the former UFC lightweight champion looks to reclaim the title he lost on the scale when he faces Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. But before getting in the cage with arguably his most dangerous opponent to date, “Do Bronx” took a leisurely stroll with another one of nature’s apex predators: a lion.
MMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274

Charles Oliviera walked into the octagon at UFC 274 without the lightweight title. A weight miss of a half-pound left Oliveira without the belt for his second scheduled title defense in the headliner of the May 7 pay-per-view event in Phoenix. That meant only Justin Gaethje could claim the title if he won their five-round fight. But the Brazilian showed he was not ready to give up the throne, even if he couldn’t technically claim it.
MMA Fighting

Brett Johns calls out James Gallagher for Ireland card and tells Bellator ‘if I don’t finish him, cut me’

In a perfect world, Brett Johns would be completely happy if his career ended with Bellator MMA. That said, the veteran bantamweight understands that the Paramount-owned promotion wasn’t all that happy with his recent win over Jordan Winski that ended in a lopsided decision but wasn’t exactly the kind of fight that will be replayed as one of the best of the year when 2022 is over.
MMA Fighting

Aspen Ladd to fight Julia Budd in PFL debut on Nov. 25

Aspen Ladd has her first PFL assignment. The former UFC bantamweight announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that she is scheduled to fight former Bellator champion Julia Budd in a featherweight bout at the PFL 2022 Championship event on Nov. 25 in New York. MMA Mania was first to report the news.
MMA Fighting

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev set for UFC 282

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have agreed to meet in a fight that could determine a new No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division at UFC 282 on Dec. 10. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday following an initial report from ESPN.
MMA Fighting

Justin Gaethje targeting 2023 return, believes he’s 2 or 3 wins away from next UFC title shot

Justin Gaethje plans to return to the UFC’s octagon in the first quarter of 2023 after having successful — and much-needed — surgery on his nose. During the 2022 UFC Hall of Fame red carpet in July, Gaethje told members of the media he was heading to surgery to repair his damaged nose following his first-round stoppage loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. For “The Highlight,” it wasn’t just about improving his life as a fighter and professional athlete, but as a regular human being as well.
MMA Fighting

Aljamain Sterling already made peace that he’ll be fighting a ‘souped up’ T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling has never been shy when asked about his feelings on cheating in mixed martial arts, especially when it comes to his next opponent T.J. Dillashaw. The two-time UFC bantamweight champion was suspended for two years after he got busted using recombinant human erythropoietin — better known as EPO — following a knockout loss to Henry Cejudo back in 2019. In the wake of that suspension, Dillashaw admitted fault but maintains his innocence that he had never used performance enhancing drugs outside of that lone incident.
