Independence man pleads not guilty in death of Cass County highway worker
An Independence man pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated, which caused the death of a I-49 highway worker early Saturday.
921news.com
Linn County Death Investigation
On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County
ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
KCTV 5
Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
KCTV 5
First responders at scene of ‘injury plane crash’ in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - First responders are at the scene of a plane crash in Miami County. The sheriff’s office posted about the crash around 3:15 p.m. They said the crash happened in the area of W. 319th Street and Moonlight Road. That is southwest of Paola, Kansas.
921news.com
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
Northbound Interstate 35 backed up south of Route 152 due to semi crash
Northbound I-35 is backed up Wednesday afternoon south of Missouri Route 152 due to a crash involving a semi.
Windsor Woman Arrested for DWI after Cass County Crash
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Independence chase ends with shots fired at officers
Independence police chase ends with shots fired at officers north of Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.
Armed-disturbance suspects fired at Independence police during chase
Suspects in a vehicle led Independence police on a chase and fired at pursuing officers multiple times Wednesday morning, a department spokesperson said.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
Police investigating animal neglect complaint at popular Kearney farm
The Fun Farm Pumpkin Patch has denied any allegations of animal neglect and malnourishment.
St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting
Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
northwestmoinfo.com
Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop
Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
KMBC.com
Shots fired at officers during pursuit through Independence and Kansas City, police say
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police said multiple people are in custody in several different locations after a police chase through parts of Independence and Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday. During that pursuit, which involved at least three different agencies, shots were fired at officers, police said. Independence Police said the...
Court documents: KC highway worker was in work zone when killed in hit-and-run
An Independence man is accused of driving drunk and crossing into a work zone when he hit and killed a Kansas City highway worker near Peculiar.
24-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed construction worker
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man from Independence has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
921news.com
Early Morning Shooting Outside Butler City Limits
On 10/10/2022 at approximately 0545 hrs Bates County Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting that just occurred at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Mo. The location is just outside the city limits of Butler. The victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported by EMS...
Kansas deputy’s car hit, driver arrested for DUI
A western Kansas deputy is okay after their vehicle was hit by a drunk driver early Sunday morning.
