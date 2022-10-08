ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

921news.com

Linn County Death Investigation

On September 07, 2022, at 5:51p.m. a call was received at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the caller stated that a deceased body was found in the area of 2400 and Iliff Rd., Fontana, Kansas. The location is just south of the Linn / Miami County Line near Middle Creek. The body was reported to be found in a hay field.
LINN COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Four people in custody after firing gunshots at police during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody Wednesday morning after they were involved in a police chase. The Independence Police Department stated police had tried to pull over a vehicle near Truman Road and Menown Avenue about 10:30 a.m. Officers stated the car was thought to be in “an armed disturbance” earlier in the day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Johnson County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Johnson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
921news.com

UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts

On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER, MO
Awesome 92.3

Windsor Woman Arrested for DWI after Cass County Crash

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by 36-year-old Gevan L. Jefferies of Windsor, was on Route E, north of 191st Street around 4:45 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle then ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
CASS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence man arrested for April robbery after police find he returned to town

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars for an alleged aggravated robbery after police found he may have returned from out of state. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Oct. 11, that officials took a man into custody they believed responsible for robbing employees of the T-Mobile store on 6th and Wakarusa at gunpoint in April just after the Final Four basketball game.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph police identify victims in late Saturday night shooting

Three Kansas City area young men were wounded in a south St. Joseph shooting this past weekend. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the victims as 18-year-old Donte Summers of Kansas City, Missouri; 19-year-old Jaylen Pouncil of Liberty; and Jakoby Thomas of Grandview – age unknown. Police say the three suffered wounds from a drive-by shooting shortly before midnight Saturday outside Mollus Hall, located at 300 Illinois Avenue.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Attempted Kidnapping Near Lathrop

Authorities in Clinton County have made an arrest after an attempted kidnapping incident near Lathrop Tuesday afternoon. the incident took place Tuesday afternoon when a 14-year-old female was going home from her bus stop and was approached by the suspect, who has not yet been identified. That suspect tried to...
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
921news.com

Early Morning Shooting Outside Butler City Limits

On 10/10/2022 at approximately 0545 hrs Bates County Dispatch received a 911 call of a shooting that just occurred at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Mo. The location is just outside the city limits of Butler. The victim had a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported by EMS...
BUTLER, MO

