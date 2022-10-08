ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 59

1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13abc.com

Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
TOLEDO, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
