Indiana basketball at 2022 Big Ten Media Day: TJD steals the show
At 2022 Big Ten Media Day in Minneapolis, Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana basketball program showed up in style and steals the show. Jackson-Davis was accompanied by senior forward, Race Thompson, and led by head coach, Mike Woodson, at this years Big Ten Media Day. Coach Mike Woodson took the...
Michigan Announces Monday Update On Assistant Coach Mike Hart
A terrifying moment unfolded during the Michigan vs. Indiana football game last Saturday afternoon. Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart reportedly collapsed on the sideline during the game. He was carted off the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. This Monday morning, the ...
WTOL-TV
Boil advisory for Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Man shot while standing in driveway on Detroit's westside, police say
At approximately 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, a vehicle pulled up to a man as he stood in a driveway in the 15400 block of Mark Twain Street.
outliermedia.org
Detroit Police Department’s Squatters Action Team making arrests with little scrutiny
Jai Kiser moved to Detroit with her teenage son last October from North Carolina to start fresh in a new city. Kiser, 31, who makes music and is a spiritual healer, found a rental in the Bagley neighborhood on the city’s west side. An acquaintance who lived in the upper unit of a house rented her the lower unit.
100 birds found in rental home covered in filth spurs lawsuit for ‘horrific’ conditions
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Officials want an Ypsilanti Township home rigorously cleaned and sanitized by professionals after a routine rental inspection revealed more than 100 birds inside it. Describing the home as “horrific,” Ypsilanti Township filed a public nuisance lawsuit in the Washtenaw County Trial Court Oct. 3 against...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
Fox 59
1 man dead after shooting on Indianapolis’ east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One man has died after a shooting on Indianapolis’ east side. Just after 10 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue on the city’s east side on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male victim...
13abc.com
Second man wanted in deadly drive-by murder arrested
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who’s been on the run for nearly three months after a deadly drive-by shooting in July is now in jail. James Hairston, 30, was booked Friday in the Lucas County Jail. He was wanted in connection to the July 5 murder of 24-year-old Annise Purifie, who was found shot in his car near the intersection of Central and Jeep Parkway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager. Madisyn Ann Ball, 14, was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 7 around 10:45 a.m. Police say Ball was last seen wearing a white shirt, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information should...
Oakland County detectives believe man found shot in his vehicle early Monday was murdered
A homicide investigation is underway in Pontiac on Monday after a 26-year-old man was found dead in his car with an apparent gunshot wound.
Comments / 1