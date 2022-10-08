ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 50

girlpower
4d ago

schools are for taxpayer children and they should be given priority. They need to establish immigrant schools for English learners or maybe send these families to their home country

Reply(6)
36
mevy valentino
3d ago

Staten Island is constantly forgotten when it comes to things to benefit us but now we have to deal with this? Lower our real estate taxes and help our veterans

Reply(2)
23
mountain girl
3d ago

Wait till we have millions more! Americans are struggling and we already have veterans and American family’s living in cars and tent communities. Now we are going to force our children to learn less when we are paying for education and these leeches get it free.

Reply
16
Related
CBS New York

Some Bronx residents plan lawsuit to stop migrant facility in Orchard Beach

NEW YORK - As construction continues on a migrant relief center at Orchard Beach, the opposition is growing louder. Monday, some Bronx residents announced they're filing a lawsuit to stop the city from opening the temporary shelter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on their concerns and Mayor Eric Adams' reaction. On a cold and windy day in the Orchard Beach parking lot, work continued on the migrant relief center set to open soon. Just feet away, dozens of Bronx residents gathered to say "not in our back yard." "I feel bad for these people. They have to come over the right way," one person...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Staten Island, NY
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Education
City
Florida, NY
Staten Island, NY
Government
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vito Fossella
People

Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative

"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seeking Asylum#Migrant Crisis#Linus K12#Borough President#Staten Islanders#Department Of Education#The Comfort Inn
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Abbott admits NYC mayor sent email about migrant busing

Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday acknowledged New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office sent an email that was apparently a follow-up to a conversation seeking greater coordination of Texas’ plans to bus migrants to the city— but the governor stressed that the mayor himself had not made direct contact.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Gotham Gazette

Mayor Adams, If NYC Schools are ‘Segregated Intentionally,’ Why Increase Segregation with More Admissions Screening?

On September 29, the Adams Administration announced changes to the high school and middle school admissions process for the 2023-24 school year. Most significantly, middle schools, which had been unscreened for the last two academic years, can resume academic screening of fifth-grade students in admissions if the district superintendent so chooses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy