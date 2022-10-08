NEW YORK - As construction continues on a migrant relief center at Orchard Beach, the opposition is growing louder. Monday, some Bronx residents announced they're filing a lawsuit to stop the city from opening the temporary shelter. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more on their concerns and Mayor Eric Adams' reaction. On a cold and windy day in the Orchard Beach parking lot, work continued on the migrant relief center set to open soon. Just feet away, dozens of Bronx residents gathered to say "not in our back yard." "I feel bad for these people. They have to come over the right way," one person...

BRONX, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO