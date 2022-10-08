ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance

Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Ready for Round of 8 Opener in Las Vegas

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS PLAYOFF ADVANCE. The Round of 8 begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford leads all manufacturers with 13 Cup wins in 29 races, which includes three victories by Brad Keselowski and two by Joey Logano. Here’s a look at where Ford drivers stand in the playoffs and their history at LVMS.
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
Speedway Digest

Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL

In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: ROVAL

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. “We had a strong Get Bioethanol Chevrolet today at the ROVAL. It was probably one of the best road course cars we’ve had, so props to everyone at RCR and ECR. I made a mistake early and had to serve a pass-through penalty for missing the front stretch chicane on lap 1. Luckily, we were able to rebound and raced our way into the top-10 fairly early in the race. Our pit crew was fast all day and gained us spots on pit road, and Justin Alexander made the right adjustments to keep the No. 3 Chevy in the hunt. It was challenging to make the call to pit or stay out during the last few restarts. It was wild at the end of the race. Everyone was shoving and racing hard. I’m happy to leave with a top-10 finish and look forward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week.”
Speedway Digest

Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra Preview - Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT LAS VEGAS: Brandon Jones has 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jones earned his eighth career top-10 at the track in the 2022 spring race with a 10th-place finish. He also has two top-five finishes, an average start of 12.1, and an average finish of 9.3.
Speedway Digest

Keselowski Finishes 14th after Wild Ending at Charlotte ROVAL

Brad Keselowski used a meticulous blend of speed and strategy to work his No. 6 Castrol Ford through the field in Sunday’s race at the ROVAL. He was poised for a top-10 finish before being forced through the chicane after a wild and wooly restart on a green-white-checkered overtime finish, forcing the team to settle for a 14th-place finish.
Speedway Digest

This Week in Motorsports: October 11-17, 2022

The Round of 8 kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the NHRA continues their Countdown in Texas. Bell has momentum heading to Vegas… Christopher Bell proved to be clutch in Charlotte with a late-race pass on Kevin Harvick to score his second win of the season and advance to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career. Bell scored his first of a series-leading four poles this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the spring and earned a top-10 finish. The Oklahoma-native is looking for his first win at Las Vegas but has runner-up finishes at the track in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series.
Speedway Digest

No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Las Vegas Race Advance

● Las Vegas: In 18 starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile desert oval, Almirola has earned four top-10s, all coming since he joined SHR in 2018. Almirola finished sixth in his most recent start March 6. It was the No. 10 team’s third-straight top-10 finish to start the season and fifth in a row dating back to last year’s penultimate race Oct. 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

