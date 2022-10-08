Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Keselowski | Las Vegas II Advance
Group practice and qualifying sessions return for this weekend’s schedule at Las Vegas. Keselowski is a three-time winner at Las Vegas, one of 11 tracks the 2012 Cup Champion has multiple wins at. He has an overall 11.3 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 18 starts.
2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas 2 Advance
Earlier this year at Vegas, Chastain led 83 laps in route to a third-place finish. Since then, he has collected 10 additional top-fives. A solid accumulation of top-fives and top-10s has led him to the Round of 8 in the playoffs. When Chastain climbs behind the wheel of the Tootsie's...
NCS: Christopher Bell punches his ticket into the Round of 8 with a win at Charlotte Roval
Christopher Bell won Sunday’s Bank of America Rival 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and punched his ticket into the next round of the playoffs. Sunday’s race was rather calm until the final few laps when there were some cautions for wrecks which would send the race into an overtime finish.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano, Blaney and Briscoe Ready for Round of 8 Opener in Las Vegas
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: LAS VEGAS PLAYOFF ADVANCE. The Round of 8 begins this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford leads all manufacturers with 13 Cup wins in 29 races, which includes three victories by Brad Keselowski and two by Joey Logano. Here’s a look at where Ford drivers stand in the playoffs and their history at LVMS.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 400.5 miles (267 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 80),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 165), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 267) Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90) Distance: 301.5 miles (201 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),. Stage 2 (Ends on...
Tickets On Sale for 82nd Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By Monster Energy, March 3-12
Daytona International Speedway today announced that tickets are on sale now for the tradition-rich 82nd annual Bike Week At DAYTONA (March 3-12, 2023) Presented By Monster Energy, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200. The 53rd running of DAYTONA Supercross, the most demanding course of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross...
Kaulig Racing Welcomes Back SRS Distribution at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Kaulig Racing is thrilled to welcome back SRS Distribution as a primary partner on board the No. 16 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Alsco Uniforms 302. Kaulig Racing’s partnership began at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opener, with Heritage Pool Supply Group Inc. (Heritage), one of the nation’s leading family of independent pool and supply distributors and a division of SRS, with Daniel Hemric for the 64th-running of the Daytona 500.
Burton Finishes 28th at the ROVAL
Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team emerged from a chaotic race at the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 28th-place finish. Burton, racing on his 22nd birthday, started the Bank of America ROVAL 400 from 23rd place and drove into the top 20 before making his first pit stop with three laps remaining in the first 25-lap Stage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christopher Bell advances in NASCAR Cup Playoffs with dramatic win at Charlotte ROVAL
In a turn of events that bordered on the unbelievable, Christopher Bell found his only path to the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. On fresh tires, thanks to a strategic pit stop under caution on Lap 105, Bell passed Kevin Harvick to the outside through Turns 1 and 2 after a restart on Lap 111 and pulled away to win Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.
RCR NCS Post Race Report: ROVAL
Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Top-10 Finish at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. “We had a strong Get Bioethanol Chevrolet today at the ROVAL. It was probably one of the best road course cars we’ve had, so props to everyone at RCR and ECR. I made a mistake early and had to serve a pass-through penalty for missing the front stretch chicane on lap 1. Luckily, we were able to rebound and raced our way into the top-10 fairly early in the race. Our pit crew was fast all day and gained us spots on pit road, and Justin Alexander made the right adjustments to keep the No. 3 Chevy in the hunt. It was challenging to make the call to pit or stay out during the last few restarts. It was wild at the end of the race. Everyone was shoving and racing hard. I’m happy to leave with a top-10 finish and look forward to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next week.”
ARCA Menards Series West Advance: The Bullring at LVMS
Taylor Gray has concluded his ARCA Menards Series and ARCA East seasons for 2022 and will venture west for the final two ARCA West events of the year at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Last Saturday afternoon, the No. 17 team brought home a fourth-place...
Stewart-Haas Racing: Bank of America Roval 400 from Charlotte
Race Winner: Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 22nd, Finished 2nd / Running, completed 112 of 112 laps) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 17th, Finished 9th / Running,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 FRM Charlotte II Race Report: McDowell Roughed up Late and Gilliland Improves at the Roval
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) raced in the team's backyard this past weekend at the Charlotte Roval, just twenty miles from home back up in Mooresville. Coming off a double top-ten finish in Talladega the last time out, the teams were looking to do much of the same on Sunday. Todd...
Early-Season Success Spurs Kyle Barnes to Pursue, Win South Boston Speedway Limited Sportsman Division Title
It took awhile before the possibility of competing for the 2022 South Boston Speedway Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division championship surfaced on Kyle Barnes’ radar. Initially, Barnes was looking no further than competing in a couple of early-season events. “We had always planned to run the first two weekends,” Barnes...
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra Preview - Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Nibco Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT LAS VEGAS: Brandon Jones has 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Jones earned his eighth career top-10 at the track in the 2022 spring race with a 10th-place finish. He also has two top-five finishes, an average start of 12.1, and an average finish of 9.3.
Keselowski Finishes 14th after Wild Ending at Charlotte ROVAL
Brad Keselowski used a meticulous blend of speed and strategy to work his No. 6 Castrol Ford through the field in Sunday’s race at the ROVAL. He was poised for a top-10 finish before being forced through the chicane after a wild and wooly restart on a green-white-checkered overtime finish, forcing the team to settle for a 14th-place finish.
Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem-Opteon Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
No. 20 Rheem-Opteon Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:. BELL NCS AT VEGAS: Christopher Bell will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) this weekend. Bell earned his first NCS pole starting position earlier this season at LVMS and rebounded from a spin mid-race to earn a top-10 finish.
This Week in Motorsports: October 11-17, 2022
The Round of 8 kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, while the NHRA continues their Countdown in Texas. Bell has momentum heading to Vegas… Christopher Bell proved to be clutch in Charlotte with a late-race pass on Kevin Harvick to score his second win of the season and advance to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career. Bell scored his first of a series-leading four poles this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the spring and earned a top-10 finish. The Oklahoma-native is looking for his first win at Las Vegas but has runner-up finishes at the track in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series.
Buescher Charges Through Late Race Chaos, Finishes Sixth
Track position would prove to be tough in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series race on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s ROVAL configuration, but a few late race cautions would help provide an opportunity for the Fastenal Ford Mustang to shine. Starting from the rear of the field after an unapproved...
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Las Vegas Race Advance
● Las Vegas: In 18 starts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 1.5-mile desert oval, Almirola has earned four top-10s, all coming since he joined SHR in 2018. Almirola finished sixth in his most recent start March 6. It was the No. 10 team’s third-straight top-10 finish to start the season and fifth in a row dating back to last year’s penultimate race Oct. 31 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0