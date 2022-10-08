ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Big Walmart Changes Announced

The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
SlashGear

The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse

Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
POLITICS

