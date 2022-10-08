Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
I’m a car expert – the biggest car dealer scams to avoid when shopping for a new vehicle
CAR dealers are taking advantage of the auto inventory shortage by overcharging consumers. Fortunately, car buying consultant Shari Prymak posted a YouTube video highlighting rips offs to look for when vehicle shopping. Shari begins his video by noting the significance of recognizing excessive dealer fees. Bogus dealer fees include protection...
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
iheart.com
Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error
You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
Jalopnik
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
23 Things Car Dealerships Don’t Want You To Know
Purchasing a new or used vehicle usually involves a lot of time, stress and money. Although people have to face this task an average of about every 11 1/2 years when buying a new car, there are...
Big Walmart Changes Announced
The perennial superchain is incorporating sweeping new business strategies beginning this month. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, Marketwatch.com, RetailWire.com, and Bloomberg.com.
The Big Electric Car Charging Problem Experts Say Is Getting Worse
Electric cars are, in no uncertain terms, the way of the future. Electric vehicles have been dreamt about for almost 200 years, with the first prototype coming about in 1832, according to the Energy Saving Trust. Since then, though, the combustion engine has taken the world by storm and revolutionized the way people and goods move around the planet, but electric cars are now making a resurgence in the marketplace.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million
Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol
It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
FOXBusiness
Marco Rubio says California electric car plan 'self-defeating': People will be 'charging their cars with coal'
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., dismissed California's intent to ban sales of gas-powered cars by 2035, arguing that until there is new battery technology, electric cars will still be relying on fossil fuels for power. During a press conference held at Resurrection Muscle Cars in West Palm Beach, Fla., Rubio fielded...
Inside the car graveyard where crashed supercars worth millions are forgotten by their owners
FORGOTTEN Ferraris worth millions have been filmed in a supercar graveyard. Footage show the abandoned luxury vehicles sitting among other high-end motors in a gravel parking lot gathering rust. In the video, uploaded to TikTok by @bluntforcegaming, the camera shows off a series of flashy vehicles. Among the once-adored supercars...
The Most Expensive Car In Joey Logano's Collection
Joey Logano is one of the most well-known and successful drivers in NASCAR. He has many cars in his collection, but which is the most expensive car he owns?
Unfinished Ford Trucks Keep Piling Up in Massive Lots Visible From Space
Planet.orgNews emerged this week that Ford has parked around 40,000 unfinished new vehicles waiting for parts.
KVUE
Elon Musk's tunneling company wants to dump thousands of gallons of treated wastewater into Texas waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — New filings show Elon Musk’s tunneling company has requested to dump more than 140,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the Colorado River near its property in Bastrop. Gapped Bass LLC, a company affiliated with top executives at The Boring Company, is asking the...
