wgnsradio.com
HUGE college football game on tap in Tennessee
As most of you know…there is a college football game of epic proportions that will take place within the confines of our state. The great news is it is happening right here in Rutherford County when Western Kentucky visits Middle Tennessee State. To qualify our opening statement, let’s engage...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roddy Jones calls Tennessee's offense a pretender against Alabama
Roddy Jones is not a buyer of the Tennessee offense this week against Alabama, and on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” called the Vols a “pretender” during a segment with Matt Barrie. It’s not to say the Vols don’t have a good offense, and won’t have success, but...
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
atozsports.com
Alabama LB Henry To’o To’o, a former Tennessee player, comments on facing the Vols
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To’o To’o started his career with the Tennessee Vols, so, naturally, he was immediately asked Monday about what it’ll be like to play his former team this weekend. To’o To’o, who played two seasons at Tennessee, will be returning to Neyland Stadium...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rodney Garner, Tennessee DL coach, names 3 things in the world that never lie
Rodney Garner has Tennessee’s defensive line humming at the halfway point of the college football season. The Vols decimated LSU thanks in part to that vicious pass rush he has developed. But he knows the real test will be getting to Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe on Saturday against Alabama.
WSMV
Storm Guard of Nashville offers Roofing and Construction services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Storm Guard of Nashville is locally owned and nationally backed. The main service they offer is roofing but they can also help you with your gutters, windows, and painting. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned more about the company from the owners Tatiana and Andy Scoggins.
WSMV
Westbound lanes on I-24 to close in Clarksville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For a little less than an hour I-24 westbound lanes at the Kentucky and Tennessee border will be closed. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled construction that will have an impact on traffic in and around the Clarksville area. Crews will begin a guardrail replacement around...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sees key offensive player leave the team, per report
Vanderbilt will be without a key offensive starter the rest of the season, according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. Rocko Griffin has left the team after Clark Lea told reporters after the Ole Miss loss that Griffin’s lack of involvement in the offense was a coaches decision. It appears Griffin was passed over on the depth chart in the backfield.
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
WSMV
Overturned semi wreaks havoc on I-65 in Robertson Co.
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - The interstate was down to one lane on Monday night when a tractor-trailer rolled over while heading into Nashville. According to Smokey Barn News, the semi lost control while driving south on I-65 and rolled around 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred just before the Orlinda exit at Highway 52.
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
Man struck by double-locomotive while walking near railroad tracks in Murfreesboro
CSX is investigating a crash involving a double-locomotive that left a 24-year-old man injured Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro.
carthagecourier.com
Teen motorcycle accident victim
Funeral services were held Sunday afternoon for an 18-year-old Popes Hill man killed in a single motorcycle accident in neighboring Trousdale County. Titus Mofield died at a Nashville hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. The wreck occurred around 3 p.m., Wednesday (October 5) at 316 East Main Street within...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WSMV
Woman arrested in Texas returned to Nashville on murder charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who allegedly murdered her fiance in 2019 was returned to Nashville Tuesday after being arrested in August at the United States-Mexico border in El Paso. Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was indicted for the alleged murder of her fiance, Ismael Rodriguez, 44, in Sept. 2019...
WSMV
Family mourning loss of two brothers at North Nashville park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is mourning the loss of two brothers who were shot and killed over the weekend at a park in North Nashville. People who live near that park are now worried about their family’s own safety. Metro Police said they are tracking down strong...
WSMV
Spring Hill sends 1300+ garbage cans to Florida cleanup
SPRING HILL, Tn. (WSMV) - More than 1,300 garbage cans are being delivered from Spring Hill to the hardest hit areas of Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed its Southwest coast. Waste Management delivered thousands of new garbage cans to people in Spring Hill this month, and city leaders had to...
WSMV
WSMV
Sparring session ends with one man shot inside Bellevue apartment
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was hospitalized on Saturday night after his boxing partner shot him following a sparring session in West Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, 18-year-old Quantel Williams was boxing with another man inside an apartment at Arrive Bellevue on Saturday night when the men considered allowing headshots.
