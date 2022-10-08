ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Emmy Rossum Swears By This Under-$30 Styler For Her Bouncy Curls — & It's From a Jennifer Aniston-Approved Brand

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
 4 days ago
If there’s one thing we adore, it’s big bouncy curls, and one of the most iconic curly girls in Hollywood is Emmy Rossum . People have wondered for years how she gets those shiny curls, and she finally revealed the one product she swears by to get it.

In a previous Beauty Secrets video with Vogue , the Shameless star started the video by saying she uses the Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler in the shower, saying, “I went through years of using 15 different products to try to get the perfect curl cocktail to only come down to, this one product.” She added, “It’s the one product that works for me!”

And it’s cheaper than you think!

Living Proof.

Buy: Living Proof Perfect Day Styler $27.00

The Living Proof Perfect hair Day In-Shower Styler is a silicone-free cream that claims to enhance curls, shine, and overall natural texture. The in-shower styler is a staple for those looking to get those “air-dried” styles that take forever to get. Per the brand, you apply this after your shampoo and conditioner, from your roots to the end of your hair. Make sure to scrunch and air dry!

Now not only is this Rossum approved, but the brand is approved by so many stars, including Jennifer Aniston. It’s also reported that stars like Lily Collins, Gigi Hadid, and Naomi Campbell adore the haircare brand for making their hair look gorgeous — and they’re not the only ones.

One Amazon shopper said, “This Shower Styler works amazingly well. Follow the directions and add your own tricks and you’ll have great volume and waves or curls. I use this every time I shampoo and have nice waves for a few days now.”

Along with Amazon, you can buy this styler at Sephora , Nordstrom , Ulta , and DermStore .

