Newberry County, SC

abccolumbia.com

SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Water break closes portion of Colonial Drive in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia announced a portion of Colonial Drive will be closed until further notice while Columbia Water makes repairs to a line in the area. Colonial Drive is closed between Farrow Road and Academy Street, near Palmetto Health Richland. Traffic will be rerouted and motorists are advised to follow the detour signs.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

3 people die in Orangeburg County traffic accidents

BOWMAN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are dead after separate traffic accidents in the past few days in Orangeburg County, according to authorities. The latest one was a single-vehicle crash that happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 26 just east of Bowman, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home

INMAN, S.C. — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said. Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Four people died...
INMAN, SC
wach.com

Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
