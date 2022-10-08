Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
WRDW-TV
Crews battle grass fires alongside I-20 in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews on Tuesday afternoon fought a series of fires alongside Interstate 20 stretching from near the state line well into South Carolina. Locally, there were at least two fires along the eastbound side of the interstate around mile markers 10 and 16 in Aiken County. One...
Coroner identifies Oct. 4 wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 25-year-old Ulysses Angeles, of Blythewood, as the decedent in a vehicular wreck on October 4. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt ,of the S.C. Highway Patrol, said the accident took place around 9:13 a.m. on I-26. Angeles was the driver of a...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
Water break closes portion of Colonial Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — City of Columbia announced a portion of Colonial Drive will be closed until further notice while Columbia Water makes repairs to a line in the area. Colonial Drive is closed between Farrow Road and Academy Street, near Palmetto Health Richland. Traffic will be rerouted and motorists are advised to follow the detour signs.
Structure fire in Aiken County under investigation
Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Aiken fire crews are at the scene of a house fire. It broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 1400 block of Cooks Bridge Road in Aiken. Though the blaze was extinguished by 4:00 a.m., it took 4 different fire crews to put it out. The road at the […]
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. "All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern. James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Overnight shooting at Prescott Road under investigation
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday. It happened after 2 a.m. at the 1000 block of Prescott Road. Deputies say they found a victim with a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
WRDW-TV
3 people die in Orangeburg County traffic accidents
BOWMAN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people are dead after separate traffic accidents in the past few days in Orangeburg County, according to authorities. The latest one was a single-vehicle crash that happened around 2:10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 26 just east of Bowman, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
WRDW-TV
One person killed in car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County on Saturday morning. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened on Saturday, October 8, just before 2:30 AM, when a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis was lifted off the ground and hit a utility pole.
WIS-TV
Deputies: Charges upgraded after Camden assault victim dies from injuries
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a suspect’s charges have been upgraded after the victim of an assault died from his injuries. The incident happened on October 3 at around 10 a.m. at the Parkview Motel in Camden. Michael Todd Gray, 51,...
Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home
INMAN, S.C. — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said. Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Four people died...
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
wach.com
Vehicle overturned in fatal collision in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one driver is dead after a collision in Fairfield County. Trooper Nicholas Pye says the collision happened on Saturday, October 8, around 8:55 p.m. at I-77 North, around the 50-mile marker. A 2004 Chrysler Sedan was traveling north...
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in South Lake Drive homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the victim of a shooting on South Lake Drive. Fisher said Timothy Harold Brock, 57, of Goose Creek, was shot multiple times in his upper body at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 8. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
