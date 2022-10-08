ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday.

The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly picked five of the winning lotto numbers, missing only the Mega number.

Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area

The other ticket was sold in Texas, the California Lottery said.

The winning numbers in Friday’s drawing were 6-11-29-36-55 with the Mega number 21.

For selling the winning ticket, the Culver City Elks Lodge, located at 11160 Washington Place, will be rewarded $15,000.

Can you remain anonymous when claiming California lottery winnings?

The owner of the winning ticket will be unknown to the lottery until they decide to come forward and claim their prize.

Without a winner in Friday’s drawing, the Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $445 million. The next drawing will take place on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

