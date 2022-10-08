Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Tri-City Herald
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule
Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
Tri-City Herald
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Tri-City Herald
Commanders Big Problem? ‘Quarterback,’ Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not mincing words. Nor, when it comes to identifying the central reason his team is off to a 1-4 start, is Rivera using up many words. What, Rivera was asked on Monday, is the difference between his team and the other four clubs...
Tri-City Herald
Bruce Irvin Rejoins Seahawks in ‘Terrific Shape,’ Could Potentially Play vs. Cardinals
RENTON, Wash. - Dealing with multiple injuries in the backfield once again, the Seahawks took a flier on future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson last November, signing him to their practice squad in Week 13. Though well past his prime at 36 years of age, Pete Carroll had...
Tri-City Herald
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD
With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers
There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
Tri-City Herald
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
Rashaad Penny successful surgery on 3 leg issues. Expected to play in 2023. For Seahawks?
Rashaad Penny’s major injury was triply bad. The Seahawks announced their lead running back who sustained a season-ending injury last weekend in their loss at New Orleans had successful surgery Tuesday performed by two team physicians at the Seattle Surgery Center. Doctors Ed Khalfayan and Nick Seibert repaired a...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
Tri-City Herald
CFP Mock 12-Team Bracket: Hope Not Lost For Teams Like Texas, FSU
Halfway through the college football season, we bring you bad news: If your team has lost two or more games, it has likely been eliminated from the four-team College Football Playoff. In some cases, if your team has lost one game, it is also a longshot to advance to the postseason.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Will Use Indoor Practice Facility For First Time This Week Ahead of Matchup With Saints
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will use their new indoor practice bubble on Friday for the first time. Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Superdome. They'll work inside to get used to playing in a dome. "We want to go indoors and simulate being...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
Like a good neighbor, the Seahawks care. Seattle’s NFL team announced it will move the start time of its home game Sunday at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals to 2:30 p.m. if the Mariners are hosting a American League Division Series fourth game next door at T-Mobile Park that afternoon.
