Minneapolis, MN

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching

The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
DENVER, CO
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’

The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
DENVER, CO
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
David Tepper Addresses the Firing of Matt Rhule

Monday morning, the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule just two years and some change into a seven-year deal that the two sides agreed upon in the winter of 2020. Rhule went 11-27 in 38 games as the man in charge. Just a few hours after the team's announcement,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
KANSAS CITY, MO
‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD

With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BUFFALO, NY
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NFL
Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers

There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
GREEN BAY, WI
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
Ravens-Giants Week 6 Notebook: David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got more good news this week as linebackers David Ojabo and Tyus Bowser were on the practice field for the first time on Wednesday. It's unlikely that Ojabo and Bowser will play in the Week 6 game against the New York Giants, but they could make an impact later in the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
CFP Mock 12-Team Bracket: Hope Not Lost For Teams Like Texas, FSU

Halfway through the college football season, we bring you bad news: If your team has lost two or more games, it has likely been eliminated from the four-team College Football Playoff. In some cases, if your team has lost one game, it is also a longshot to advance to the postseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS

