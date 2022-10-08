With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO