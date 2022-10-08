ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Tri-City Herald

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’

The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching

The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants

The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball

FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Week 7 of the NFL season and we are getting a better picture of which teams are good and which are bad and we can confidently say that four of the better teams in the league are on their bye this week with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams all resting up.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?

The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers

There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
CINCINNATI, OH

