Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
Commanders Big Problem? ‘Quarterback,’ Says Blunt Coach Ron Rivera of Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is not mincing words. Nor, when it comes to identifying the central reason his team is off to a 1-4 start, is Rivera using up many words. What, Rivera was asked on Monday, is the difference between his team and the other four clubs...
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Long List of Colts Miss Practice After Mini-Bye
The Indianapolis Colts are back from their mini-bye week after taking down the Denver Broncos by a score of 12-9. At 2-2-1, the Colts are only a half-game back from the Tennessee Titans for the lead in the AFC South. All the focus is on the Jacksonville Jaguars as they...
NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s Week 7 of the NFL season and we are getting a better picture of which teams are good and which are bad and we can confidently say that four of the better teams in the league are on their bye this week with the Bills, Eagles, Vikings and Rams all resting up.
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Bills, Josh Allen reunite with Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills return to the scene of a painful playoff loss when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon. The Bills seemingly were en route to an AFC Divisional round victory when they went ahead with 13…
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Bruce Irvin Rejoins Seahawks in ‘Terrific Shape,’ Could Potentially Play vs. Cardinals
RENTON, Wash. - Dealing with multiple injuries in the backfield once again, the Seahawks took a flier on future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson last November, signing him to their practice squad in Week 13. Though well past his prime at 36 years of age, Pete Carroll had...
Game Plan For Jets to Stop Aaron Rodgers, Defeat Green Bay Packers
There is a way New York can win Sunday against Green Bay. The Jets need to play eight in the box and focus on stopping the run. That sounds super counter-intuitive, because Rodgers loves to throw, right?. As counter-intuitive as it may sound, playing with eight defenders near the line...
Texans Bring Jordan Akins Reunion Full Circle With 53-Man Roster Signing
HOUSTON — Veteran tight end Jordan Akins said faith led him to choose football over his baseball career. Akins' decision resulted in him spending the first four years of his career as the primary tight end for the Houston Texans from 2018 - 2021. He then had a brief...
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Trey Pipkins and Joshua Palmer
The Chargers have been no stranger to injuries early on this season. That's prompted the team to embrace the 'next man up' mindset, rallying towards two consecutive wins since losing two key starters in left tackle Rashawn Slater and edge rusher Joey Bosa. Following the Chargers 30-28 win over the...
