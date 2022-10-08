ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC vs. Washington State predictions, betting odds: Trojans favored by 12 points

Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans are favored by double digits again.

A week after beating Arizona State 42-25 - which was far less than the 26-point spread - No. 6 USC is favored to beat Washington State by 12 points on Saturday.

The line has moved from 13.5 down to 12 over the past couple of days. With an over-under of 64, the oddsmakers are predicting a score in the range of USC 38, Washington State 26.

USC's defense struggled in the first half last week against a below average Arizona State offense. Washington State put 41 on the board against Oregon and the Cougars have big-play ability that could cause problems for the Trojans.

Here's a look at the betting odds for USC vs. Washington State:

No. 6 USC vs. Washington State

When : 4:30 p.m. Saturday (FOX)

Where : Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles

Live Stream : fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Records : USC (5-0, 3-0), Washington State (4-1, 1-1)

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook : USC -12; Over/under 64

ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season

USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Travis Dye has emerged as key playmaker in USC's offense

USC put up 30 points on Saturday against a well-coached Washington State defense that’s among the top of the Pac-12.  The Trojans leaned heavily on the run game and got another big performance from running back Travis Dye, who finished with 149 yards rushing. Here's a position-by-position look ...
