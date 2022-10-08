Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War
Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
Ukraine Slams Crimea Bridge Arrests; Power Restored at Occupied Nuclear Power Plant
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, and power and water supplies are still damaged in many locations after Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
North Korea says it practiced firing cruise missiles able to carry nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.
Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'
CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as “not based on facts” statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.
America's ‘Once Unthinkable' Chip Export Restrictions Will Hobble China's Semiconductor Ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
No Hope for the Future: Economic Struggles Add Fuel to Iran's Protests
Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
