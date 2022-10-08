ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NBC Miami

Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War

Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

CAIRO (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia rejected as “not based on facts” statements criticising the kingdom after an OPEC+ decision last week to cut its oil production target despite U.S. objections, saying it serves the interests of both consumers and producers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

No Hope for the Future: Economic Struggles Add Fuel to Iran's Protests

Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
PROTESTS

