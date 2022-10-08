ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD: man in critical condition in Toledo gas station shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers say one man is in critical condition after a shooting at a gas station. It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the Mobil gas station at Detroit and Central. Police tell 13abc a man was shot inside the gas station and there is no suspect at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. Detectives are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Man shot by unknown suspect while walking home early Monday in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in west Toledo that happened in the early morning hours Monday. 24-year-old Laquentai Mappe told police he was shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, according to a report by TPD. Mappe was walking home when he was shot on Dorr Street near N. Holland-Sylvania Road.
TOLEDO, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 shot outside Ohio high school stadium during football game

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot Friday night outside a high school stadium in Ohio during a football game, authorities said. The victims were shot at Whitmer High School in Toledo as the school hosted Central Catholic High School, The Toledo Blade reported. According to Washington Local Schools...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

46-year-old Toledo man charged with seriously injuring own son

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo man is charged with domestic violence after police say he seriously injured his own son. 46-year-old Bryan Chambers was arrested on Friday afternoon. Police say Chambers punched the boy several times in the head and chest, and also cut off his airway preventing...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Have you seen her? Girl reported missing from north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for your help locating a girl reported missing from north Toledo. Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson Street near Lagrange Street, according to a social media bulletin by Toledo police posted Monday afternoon. Kaliyah is 5'2'' and weighs 100 lbs....
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Mail

Pandemonium grips Ohio high school football game as shots ring out: Fans flee under stands and parents dive on children as gunfire is heard during fourth quarter

This is the moment parents dove onto their children and fans fled the stands in a panic at an Ohio high school football game during the fourth quarter as gunshots ring out. Students and fans were enjoying the Toledo Central Catholic vs Whitmer High School football game when shots rang out toward the end of the fourth quarter around 9.30pm.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Lucas County Coroner rules 3-year-old child's death a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 3-year-old child is the victim of a homicide this weekend according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. Declan Hill was pronounced dead at 1:52 p.m. on Friday, October 7 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. The coroner’s office performed an autopsy on the body...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Boil advisory for Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Utilities has issued a boil advisory for 86 Toledo residencies. The boil advisory goes into effect at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and will expire on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. The advisory will affect the following areas of point place:. 308th...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Wauseon School District launches investigation after a student was left on an empty bus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Wauseon Schools launched an investigation after a student was left on an empty school bus. “The child is too small to tell whether they were sleeping or not. I’m assuming the student was not sleeping because the student exited the bus and that’s when the bus driver saw the student,” said Wauseon schools superintendent Troy Armstrong.
WAUSEON, OH
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
wrif.com

Couple Charged with ‘Indecency’ at Cedar Point Haunted House

What is it with couples having a bit too much, well, fun at Cedar Point these days? Earlier this year, a couple got in trouble for doing inappropriate things on a ride, and now, it’s happening again. An Ohio couple has been arrested for alleged engaging in improper behavior...
SANDUSKY, OH
