Prayer walk in Conway aims to lift up law-enforcement personnel

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A prayer walk was held Saturday morning in Conway as part of national Faith and Blue Weekend.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Conway Police Department helped organize the event, which began at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. According to an event website, National Faith & Blue Weekend “facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.”

Photo: Horry County Government

Photo: Horry County Government

Photo: Horry County Government

Photo: Horry County Government

Photo: Horry County Government

The local walk featured faith leaders and several law enforcement agencies, who were stationed along the route “for community members to pray over.” Walkers began at the flag pole and continued down Beaty Street onto 3rd Avenue and Elm Street.

“Strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding,” a county spokesperson said. “Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when we work together, neighborhoods thrive.”

The national event continues through Monday.

