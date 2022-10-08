ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Prayer walk in Conway aims to lift up law-enforcement personnel

By Dennis Bright
 4 days ago

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A prayer walk was held Saturday morning in Conway as part of national Faith and Blue Weekend.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office and the Conway Police Department helped organize the event, which began at the Horry County Government and Justice Center in Conway. According to an event website, National Faith & Blue Weekend “facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations.”

    Photo: Horry County Government
    Photo: Horry County Government
    Photo: Horry County Government
    Photo: Horry County Government
    Photo: Horry County Government

The local walk featured faith leaders and several law enforcement agencies, who were stationed along the route “for community members to pray over.” Walkers began at the flag pole and continued down Beaty Street onto 3rd Avenue and Elm Street.

“Strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding,” a county spokesperson said. “Law enforcement and faith institutions are key pillars of each community, and when we work together, neighborhoods thrive.”

The national event continues through Monday.

Comments / 6

Michael Moquin
4d ago

Any police officers who were involved with this debacle while in uniform should be fired. It's unconstitutional for the government to endorse religion. Any officers involved broke their oath.

D.J. BEE
4d ago

praying is like texting your invisible friend🤣👍 good luck with that because tomorrow will be the same as today and yesterday

WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach kids get lesson in fire safety

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week marks fire prevention week across the country, and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department is starting with educating the littlest members of the community.  MBFD Capt. Jonathan Evans said it is all about breaking it down and making it simple. He spent time at the Myrtle Beach Early Childhood […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway officials seek feedback on creating alcohol ‘consumption zone’

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Adults could soon be allowed to walk in the downtown area and along a section of the Conway riverfront with open-container drinks, according to a news release from the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. The so-called consumption zone being considered by Conway City Council would boost economic development and foot traffic, […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

December bond hearing set for man accused of killing Conway woman; Matthew DeWitt also suspected in deaths of 2 family members

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A December bond hearing was set Wednesday morning for a man charged in the shooting death of a Conway woman and suspected of killing two other people, including his father, an Atlantic Beach town councilman. Matthew DeWitt, 25, appeared in court in Horry County, where his bond hearing was scheduled […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

