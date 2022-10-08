ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to be flown at half-staff.

The flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sunday.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

